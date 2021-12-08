Akwa United arrive Abuja for 4-team invitational tournament

Nigeria’s champions, Akwa United of Uyo has arrived Abuja to participate in the four team tournament to test run the newly rehabilitated Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are collaborating on this project.

Amokachi said the pre season tournament to be tagged Presidential Cup will see four top Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) teams participating.

“Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars are the teams lined up for this tournament. There will be appearance fees for the teams and their feeding plus accommodation will be taken care of,” Amokachi said.

The teams are expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday while the opening game will be played on Friday. There will be two games daily, with the second games expected to be played under floodlight. The tournament is expected to end on Sunday while the teams will depart Abuja on Monday.

