Akwa Utd set to unveil new Gaffer, fire 9 Players

The Chairman of the club, Elder Paul Bassey has hinted that Akwa United football club will next week Monday appoint and unveil a new technical Adviser after the departure of Abdu Maikaba.

Maikaba has since moved to Plateau United.

Dislcosing this to newsmen on Monday during an interaction, Bassey revealed that the Uyo-based team have dropped nine players after the end of the season.

Those dropped are: Isamila Shagari, Ayobami Asekunowo, Kelly Kester, Katoh Haggai, Adeshina Gata, Aminu Nuhu, Franklin Ekong, Edem Akakatang and Boniface Mathew.

