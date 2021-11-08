Al-Habibiyyah moves to train 2,000 youth on digital skills

A non-governmental organisation, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, has trained 30 youth on digital skills to further close the gap of unemployment in the country.

Executive- Director of The Just, Iman Fuad Adeyemi at the training of 30 youth in Abuja, Sunday, said through the theme of the youth project, “Empowering Youths with Digital Skills, the NGO would empower 2,000 youth across eighth states –FCT, Lagos, Osun, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kogi, Sokoto and Enugu in phases.

“We shall empower selected youth with digital skills, monitor and nurture them to be self reliant for a better generation.

“As the leaders of our country, you all must maximise the potentials available through the internet. Even if you do not have a laptop, you can use your phone which is today, a source of wealth, to achieve a lot and you can become a model to your peers,” he said.

He tasked the youth to take over the anti-corruption crusade by taking advantage of the digital space.

According to him, the rate at which corruption has become endemic in Nigeria, it is the youth as upcoming leaders of Nigeria “who will transform this country and free the country from the shackles of corruption which is threatening to break the country.”