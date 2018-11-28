Al-Makura appoints 11 new commissioners

Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa State has sent 11 nominees to the

state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and members

of the state executive council.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this

yesterday after the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe

North) read the letter during the House proceeding in Lafia.

The 11 nominees were -Hajiya Halima Jabiru, Salisu Abubakar Haske,

Pham Victor Tella, Musa Suleiman, Hajiya Jamila Sarki , Dr. Roseline

Kera, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya, Wudu Yamba, Dr. clement Ehemba Mohamed

Bashir Aliyu, and Mary Enwongulu.

According to the letter, their appointments followed the recent

reshufflement of his cabinet.

The Speaker urged the nominees to submit their curriculum Vitae (CV)

on or before Nov. 30.

He also slated Monday, Dec.3 for the screening of the nominees and

possible confirmation.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.