Al-Makura felicitates with Andoma on 18th year of coronation 

The senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has felicitated with the Andoma of Doma, HRH Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah, as he clocked 18 years on the throne of his forbearers.

Similarly, the senator congratulated the Osoho of Olosoho (Agwatashi), Dr. Umar Abubakar Apeshi, as he marks 13 years of ascending the throne of his ancestors.

Senator Al-Makura described the two revered royal fathers as “Patient leaders” and appreciates them for sacrificing their leisure for the development of their various communities.

The senator also described them as true custodians of the traditional values of the Alago people and they are embodiment of royalty and objectivity, full of wisdom.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Danjuma Joseph Wednesday in Lafia said the senator gave kudos to the traditional rulers for maintaining peace, stability and unity in their various domains. He urged them to sustain the tempo.

“My prayers for you as you celebrate is that God Almighty will continue to bestow on you long life and wisdom to serve Alago nation, Nasarawa state and Nigeria at large,” the statement reads in part.

