Al-Makura most qualified for APC national chair – Group

A political group under the aegis of Northeast Support Group (NSG), has insisted that the former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Al-Makura is the most qualified candidate for national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

North East zonal coordinator Comrade Aliyu Balewa who made this known at the APC Northeast Zonal/State Coordinators meeting in Bauchi, said the group endorsed the former governor for the position.

Comrade Aliyu Balewa said that Al-Makura has what it took to lead the party to victory in 2023 if elected chairman of the ruling party, adding that he was not an alternative, but the only option to assist the party to achieve its goals.

“Senator Al-Makura is equipped with knowledge which will no doubt take the ruling APC to greater heights.In the Northeast and the entire nation at large, he has recorded giant strides that has touched humanity when he was governor of Nasarawa state and as a senator, which has made him to become an outstanding leader and the hope of APC come 2023.

“The APC needs a transparent, dedicated, focused, committed, trusted and tested party man like Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman to restructure and reposition the party for the 2023 general election and beyond.”

Also speaking, a Bauchi state gubernatorial aspirant under the APC in 2019 election, Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin who spoke about the experience and leadership qualities of Almakura, said the exemplary leadership qualities exhibited by the former Nasarawa state governor proved that he is the rigth man for the Job.

“He is humble, simple, right honourable gentleman, a democrat, a listening and committed leader per excellence who will always deliver as expected, a leader who will not betray his supporters even after he assumes office, he always makes sure that he rewards the people that brought him to power as he did in Nasarawa state.”