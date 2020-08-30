Al-Makura tasks people living with disability take advantage of Commission

Senator repressing Nasarawa South senatorial district Umaru Almakura Saturday, called on the people living with Disability to take full advantage of the newly established commission for disabled persons to showcase their talents by proving to the entire world that disability is not inability.

Almakura made the called while interfacing with people living with disability in his office in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He said the country would soon realise that the 25 million Nigerians living with disability are already adding value to the economic development of the country.

” I am calling in the entire people living with Disability community to take advantage of this commission and work towards promoting their talents, that there is ability in disability, because now a lot of things will be done for them “.

” By creation of this commission they will add greater value to the benefit of the country. This will also go a long way in showcasing Nigeria and Nigerian’s government as an inclusive administration”.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his gesture noting that this has lifted the psyche and mindset of the entire people living with disability, “This i believed has added some impetus of self-esteem by every Nigerian today is living with Disability,

He said further that the country has now joined the community of nations that have worked in line with the United Nations Chatter by creating the commission of people with disability.

Leader of the People living with Disability in state Sale Barde, expressed gratitude for the honour done to them by President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the disability bill into law and also establishing a commission for them.

” Senator Almakura we remain grateful to you for fronting this,” he said.