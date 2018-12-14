Al-Makura’s development efforts in Nasarawa too glaring – Speaker

Speaker, Nasarawa state Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe, has urged the opposition and critics in the state to appreciate Governor Umaru Al-Makura’s efforts in the overall development of the state.

The speaker stated this yesterday when he led other members of the House on an oversight visit to the ongoing construction of the Lafia Airport.

Balarabe said the construction of the airport by the state government would address unemployment and boost the economic and social status of the people of the state.

“This project is very important to us as members and indeed to the entire people of Nasarawa state because, certainly, by the time it is completed, it will surely promote economic and social status of not only the people of Lafia but the entire state,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done so far, saying: “We shall continue to give all the necessary support to ensure the completion of the project and others, considering their

importance to the state”.

The speaker called on the people of the state to continue to give the present administration their much needed support to enable it succeed.

Also speaking, Engr Odeh Okopi, the site engineer of Kalley Construction Company, in charge of the airport construction assured that the work would be completed by May, 2019.

