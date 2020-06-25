Al Nassr confirm Musa’s arrival for Saudi league restart

Saudi Arabia Professional Football League side Al Nassr have confirmed that Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has returned to the club ahead of the league restart.

Musa was granted permission by the club to travel back to Nigeria in April after the league in Saudi Arabia was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The pacy winger returned home with his international team-mate John Ogu and some of his family members.

“Our Nigerian star, Ahmed Musa, arriving earlier today in Riyadh!” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

Musa is expected to undergo Covid-19 tests today at the Central First Health Centre in Riyadh before joining his team-mates in training.

The 27-year-old has featured in 17 league games for Al Nassr this season and is yet to open his goal account.

Musa linked up with Al Nassr from Premier League club Leicester City in 2018 and won the league title in his first season at the club.(Completesports.com)