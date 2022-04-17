Al-Noor mosque project 40% completed – ICICE DG

The Director-General of the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), Dr. Kabir Kabo Usman, has disclosed that the Al-Noor Mosque expansion project in Abuja is 40 percent completed.

Usman, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday during the Public Presentation of progress report and milestones on Al-Noor Mosque expansion project, said about N2 billion was generated on the project, adding that about N800 million has been expended so far.

Recall that the foundation-laying and appeal fund for the project was inaugurated on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with an estimated cost of N4 billion and the project was awarded to a contractor at the cost of N3.15 billion.

He said, “Basically, what we have generated is almost about N2 billion and what has been expanded is about N800 million. We are lucky that the Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has promised to provide all the cement. That has helped to cut cost. But very soon, with the kind of work that is going to take place in the female wing, we could be asking for more disbursement of funds in the region of about N500 million.

“The initial estimate of the project is N3.15 billion and with other components that have been taken into account like the excavator, solar, lift, lightening and other things which wil cost additional N800 million.

“So, all together even though the actual contract fee is N3.15 billion for the construction work. Then a separate budget is needed within the region of about N600 to N800 million in order to accomplish the excesses we want to see.”

In his presentation, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, underscored the significance of mosque as a centre for the integration and advancement of Islam and Muslim community in the country.

He said mosque had played a significant role in the development of Islamic Culture and Education, adding that the first University to be established in the world started from a mosque.

He disclosed that the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Abuja, is among the most effective Islamic centres in the country.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director, NIgerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Chairman, ICICE advisory committee, Alhaji Mele Kyari, assured that the project would be completed by next Ramadan, explaining that the project was a contribution to the nation’s development.