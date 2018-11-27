Alaafin, Ooni, 6 govs, attend Oyetola’s inauguration as Governor

The Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi Lamidi Olayiwola, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and six Governors, on Tuesday, stormed Osogbo for the inauguration of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as the Governor of Osun state.

Also at the inauguration that took place at the Osogbo city stadium are: the Lagos state Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Yahya Bello of Kogi and Ibrahim Ganduje of Kano state.

The oath of office was administered on the Deputy Governor and the Governor-elect by the Chief Judge of Osun state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Speaking, the new Governor, Oyetola promised that his administration would give priority to the welfare of workers and pensioners.

He assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he would ensure that Osun state is delivered to Buhari/Osinbajo come February, 2019.

“We shall prioritize the welfare of workers and pensioners. We shall deliver Osun to Buhari/Osinbajo in February 2019 election. Our administration will promote education.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Tinubu, assured that the progressive governors are solidly behind Oyetola and would be ready to answer his call anytime he needs their support.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, assured that the state would continue to benefit from the programmes of the federal government.

“I’m pleased to announce that Osun state will be among the first state to benefit from the health care provision that would be rolled out in December. N55.1billion has been budgeted for the programme. The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former national Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba, among others.

