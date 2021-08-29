Alaafin to Nigerian youth: Channel your talents to growth, development

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has tasked youth across the country to channel their talents, energy and vigour to the development and growth of Nigeria.

Oba Adeyemi gave the task in his palace in Oyo town weekend at the official installation of Hon. Shina Peller and his wife, Ayobola as the Ayedero and Yeye Ayedero of Yorubaland.

The Alaafin said the exploits of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Samuel Akintola in their 40s, did not only change the society for better but laid good foundation for better Nigeria during their reign.

“Any person that could be conferred with a title that covers the whole of Yorubaland must be of impeccable character. Against the backdrop of the principle enunciated above, the Oyomesi, the traditional cabinet of the Alaafin, who are the kingmakers rigorously ascertained the character, business acumen, philanthropy, and public dispositions of both Hon. Shina Abiola Peller as Ayedero and Dr. Jide Agunbiade as Atobaase

Yorubaland, and found them worthy as thoroughbred Yoruba men who are culturally inclined and traditionally oriented personalities that can wear the toga of Yoruba royalty and be promoter of the institution of chieftaincy”, he said.

Hon. Peller after his installation lauded Oba Adeyemi for the honour and promised to live up to expectation with his new title .

The lawmaker representing Iseyin /Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola federal constituency stated that, “It was His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo who was the first person that from his vast wealth of wisdom advised me to join politics and contest for election in service of our people.

“As my father, I had to heed to his wise counsel, and today, despite the fact that politics is challenging, I have never regretted the fact that I heeded my father’s advice. I am therefore honoured and humbled by His Imperial Majesty’s kind gesture in conferring me with this title of the Ayedero of Yorubaland,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.