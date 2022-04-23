Alaafin’s demise, great loss for Nigeria, Africa – Atiku

The 2019 candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the passing away of Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as great loss for Nigeria and Africa’s culture at large.

Atiku, in a press release by his media office, Saturday, said the late Oba Adeyemi was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture and royal elegance.

Continuing, the statement read, “the former Vice President recalled that his last encounter with Oba Adeyemi was in Ibadan during the coronation of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

“I admired the royal splendour of Oba Adeyemi and the fact that he remains the longest serving Alaafin means that Oyo and indeed Nigerians will not forget his reign.

“Atiku notes that he is deeply touched by the news of Oba Adeyemi’s demise, and sends his condolences to the immediate family, Governor Seyi Makinde and the people and government of Oyo state.

“He prays to Allah to grant the soul of the late king a gentle repose and to give his immediate family and the people of Oyo Kingdom the fortitude to bear the loss of a great monarch.”

