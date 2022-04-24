Alaafin’s demise stalls Gbajabiamila’s chieftaincy conferment in Oyo 

Office of Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has confirmed that the planned formal ceremonial conferment of the chieftaincy title of Aare Baasofin of Yoruba Land on him has been indefinitely postponed, owing to demise of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The Oba’s palace announced demise of the monarch over the weekend.

The Speaker’s office in a statement on Sunday explained that his Royal Highness, the late Alaafin of Oyo had communicated the conferment of the title of Aare Baasofin of Yoruba Land to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila through an appointment letter dated September 7, 2021, and a letter to that effect presented to the Speaker on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The statement by Gbajabiamila’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Lanre Lasisi, also recalled that the message was delivered by members of the Oyomesi Council, led by the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, who is the traditional Prime Minister of the Oyo Kingdom and Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu.

The statement noted that on receipt of the communication, “the Speaker, in turn, accepted the appointment with gratitude to God. However, due to the tight work schedule of the Speaker, the Chieftaincy ceremony could not hold throughout 2021, until this year when the date of May 27, 2022, was agreed with the palace but as God in his majesty will have it the revered monarch passed on Friday night before the distribution of Invitation cards for the event (May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus).

“Naturally, the event can no longer hold as the Speaker, the entire Yoruba race, Nigerians home and abroad mourn the demise of the widely respected Monarch”.

