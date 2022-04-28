Alafin’s death a colossal loss to Nigeria – Okere of Sak

The death of the foremost traditional ruler in Nigeria, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has been described as a colossal loss not just to Yoruba nation, but also to Nigeria as a whole.

The monarch died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

According to reports, the body of the top Yoruba monarch was brought to Oyo town in the early hours of Saturday. His children received his remains at Idi-Igba in Oyo town while traditional rites began thereafter.

Reacting to his death, the paramount ruler of Oke Ogun, Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi, expressed shock at the news of Oba Adéyemí’s death, stating that Oyo state, Yoruba race and entire nation have lost a great monarch, a patriot Yoruba ruler with rich knowledge and understanding of Yoruba culture.

Oba Olabisi also hinted about his closeness to Oba Adéyemí as personal; and his position as vice chairman of Oyo state traditional council, his idea and ideology as enviable to the nation as a whole.

He declared the death of the Alaafin of Oyo as a huge loss to the state, Nigeria and the Yoruba race, noting that the late royal father spared nothing in trying to make Oyo state and Nigeria greater.

“Kabiyesi’s advice and guidance were always golden and helpful”, Oba Khalid said in a statement.

“Kabiyesi’s departure is a huge loss not only to Oyo state, to which he committed 52 years of his life as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, but also to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race.

“Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership.

“He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty and politics.

“Oba Adeyemi not only elevated the Alaafin throne with his knowledge and wisdom, he became a worthy exemplar for royal leadership in Africa and brought glory to Oyo State and Nigeria. Kabiyesi never spared anything in his strive to make Oyo State greater and to bring about the Nigeria of everyone’s collective dream ” he said.

