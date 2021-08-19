Alan Waka: Emancipator of Hausa literature

In every region of the world, one would find people who are extraordinarily exceptional, intellectually gifted, skillfully blessed by God with immeasurable talents. Some of them are writers while some are professional actors. Some are academic scholars while others are good in writing and composing songs; among them sprouted Alan Waka. He is a rare gem whose work vary from regular songs.

Alan Waka contributed and is still contributing in his field. He brought back the lost glory of authentic Hausa literature; he uses his gift of eloquence in promoting Hausa and its traditions because other Hausa musicians are busy singing on love and relationships.

Historically, parents of Aminu Ladan Abubakar hailed from Jega of Kebbi state but he was born and brought up in Kano state. Waka was born in 1973 in Yakasai Quarters of Kano state. He started academic quest with Islamic education as it is the tradition in Hausaland. Alan attended Tudun Murtala Primary School Kano, after which he proceeded Government Secondary School Kawaji Dakata also in Kano and graduated in 1992.

He found a lot of pleasure in writing fictional stories and he wrote nine books and later went back to School of Technology in Kano where he obtained a National Diploma in Art and Industrial Design.

He said, “In 2000, I moved to the Kano School of Technology to study. It was then that I got involved in contemporary music, where we opened a music factory called Hikima Multi Media located in Gidan Zoo Road in Kano. I became interested in poetry when I was in Islamic School, where children are taught religious lessons through poetry so that they could understand and memorize. Every time the month of Mawlid falls, I am one of those who climb the pulpit to read poems (songs for praises) and I was very dedicated”. Alan Waka therefore started singing for long ago which gave rise to his current successes.

One interesting thing about Alan Waka is that he has been an archive of Hausa literary works, he has written several Hausa books and short stories. His outstanding type of music is food to the souls and warning to erring leaders because he usually exposes their weaknesses. Not only leaders, Alan Waka at times look critically in to the societies especially northern Nigeria and sing purposely to enlighten leaders about the hardship of ordinary citizens and calls for actions. Many referred him as the ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ whose songs brought ease and solutions to their challenges. Alan Waka’s contributions to Hausa language and its literature are limitless.

Admiringly, his skillful agility in using classical Hausa words, idioms, phrases, proverbs etc are one few out of many aspects that made him unique. Interestingly, Alan Waka’s songs are reminders, entertaining and above all educational that was why several higher institutions of learning are using his songs in project researches, during lectures, words from his songs are used in radio quiz, etc.

Alan Waka has composed many songs about Hausa cultures, life in universities, sexual harassments, examination malpractices, bad leadership, parental negligences, and host of other societal ills. He is an Icon amongst his contemporaries who is viewed and respected in the entire Northern Nigeria and Africa at large.

Some of the breakthrough and awards conferred on Alhaji Aminu Alan Waka comprises of Honorary Doctorate Degree by CEGT University of Benin, several awards from Bayero University Kano, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria,etc.

On the aspect of traditional titles, Alan Waka was first turbaned as the ‘Dan Amanar Bichi’ by former Emir of Bichi Emirate His Royal Highness Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero, later on the Emir of Dutse appointed him as the ‘King of Dutse Emirate Musicians’,. Lastly, he is happily married and blessed with beautiful children.

Koli, a graduate of mass communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi, writes via [email protected]

Attachments area