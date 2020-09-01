Alao-Akala reconciliation meeting, one-sided – Ajanaku

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku has accused former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, of not inviting key stakeholders in the party to last Saturday’s APC reconciliation meeting.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Prince Debo Adeoye , Asiwaju Ajanaku faulted the so-called reconciliation meeting, describing it as ‘one-sided’, saying it was held without extending invitation to all aggrieved members.

According to the APC chieftain, the absence of some key APC stakeholders in and across Oyo state at the meeting clearly showed that there was still crisis in the party contrary to the claims by Otunba Alao-Akala that all the aggrieved members were ready to come together.

“The absence of key stakeholders at the meeting shows that the APC is still in crisis. Why was Ajanaku ignored? Is it because of his bluntness, outspokenness or zero tolerance for impunity and unfairness?

“Asiwaju is ready for nothing but sincere and genuine reconciliation, not partial reconciliation. Ajanaku was never invited to the meeting by the reconciliation committee”, he said

Further, the statement said: “In fact, he was surprised that the reconciliation committee could sidelined him and other stalwarts of the party. The only APC meeting he was invited to was the one called by the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare on Friday”

“Dare said the meeting was called towards strengthen our party in Oyo state. But, unfortunately after contacting some stakeholders and he (Ajanaku) discovered that some strong stakeholders were not invited and it was not called by reconciliation committee, then he became skeptical and decided not to attend the Friday meeting”.

“As for Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, he won’t stay in any party where peace, equity and fairness are not embraced. He is not a desperate politician. His interest is to serve his people by supporting laws and policies that would influence masses’ lives positively”.

The statement said Ajanaku decision not to attend the Friday’s meeting having discovered that the same minister was absent at the Saturday meeting called by the reconciliation committee. Ajanaku would have been seen as working against peace and reconciliation in the party.”

Prominent among Oyo APC stakeholders not at the Otunba Alao-Akala peace meeting last Saturday included; Minister for Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare, immediate past Deputy Governor, Moses Alake-Adeyemo, immediate past Minister of communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu and a former Chief of Staff to late Ajimobi, Professor Adeolu Akande. former deputy governor to former Governor Lamidi Adesina, Barrister Iyiola Oladokun, Hon Yunus Akintunde, Fatai Ibikunle, Bayo Adewusi, Sen Adesoji Akanbi, Sen Ayo Adeseun.

Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, Hon Dapo Lam-Adesina, Abiodun Olasupo, Hon Taiwo Michael Akintola, Hon Sunbo Olugbemi, Hon Sunday Adepoju, Akeem Agbaje, Ayodeji Kareem, Isiaka Alimi, Ajiboye Omodewu, Goke Oyetunji, among other high profile members of the party.