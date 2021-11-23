Alex Ekwueme Federal University breaks silence on ‘rape by professor’

The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state, has reacted to the viral news of a lecturer in the university, Dr. Felix Anyaegbunam, raping his house-help.

According to a terse statement on Tuesday, signed by Head, Public Relations and Information, Elom Iyke Ubochi, the University will only act on the situation if a formal complaint is made by interested parties, adding that Anyaegbunam is not a professor, as widely reported in the media.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state has been drawn to the news making the rounds in both the traditional and new media about a lecturer in the University alleged to have sexually molested a minor and house-help.

“The University wishes to state as follows: The Management is yet to receive official report/complaint on the alleged crime; and will act accordingly as soon as such report is made.

“Dr. Felix Anyaegbunam is not a resident of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike staff quarters, which means that the alleged crime did not take place within the University premises.

“Contrary to media claims, Dr. Felix Anyaegbunam is not a Professor of Geophysics in our University, but a senior lecturer in the Department of Physics.

“Our University, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, is a serious public institution guided by the core values of excellence and integrity, and does not condone any form of criminality.

“The general public is hereby assured of our University’s unwavering commitment to the ideals and culture of a world- class institution.”

