Algeria held by Sierra-Leone in AFCON opener

Algeria got the defence of their Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations title off to a slow start after they were held 0-0 by Group E rivals Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Tuesday afternoon.



It was a performance lacking precision and penetration from the Fennec Foxes, who have at least moved closer to Italy’s world record unbeaten run: they are at 35 matches without a defeat after this stalemate, just two short of the Azzurri’s 37.

As for the Leone Stars, this was a gritty and resilient performance in their first Afcon match in more than a quarter of a century (they last appeared at the tournament finals in 1996), and one which will give them huge confidence going forward.

Algeria enjoyed plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges, but Sierra Leone had a couple of notable warning shots across the bow of the African champions in the opening quarter of the match.

The first such example arrived in the sixth minute when Mustapha Bundu provided a low cross from the right which was swept just wide of the near post by Alhaji Kamara.

Bundu was involved in another opportunity for the Leone Stars on 23 minutes, as his free kick delivery from the left was headed wide of the target by Umaru Bangura.

The West Africans continued to create half-chances through the remainder of the first half, with the most notable a deflected shot from Mohamed Buya Turay which required a diving save from Algerian goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi in the 31st minute.



The half ended with the teams locked at 0-0. Sierra Leone would have been happy at both holding their opponents at bay with relative ease, and creating some good opportunities at the other end, while Algeria would have been immensely frustrated at their lack of attacking rhythm.



The Fennec Foxes’ only genuine chance of the first half arrived in injury time before the break when a long ball from midfield found Islam Slimani free one the edge of the box, but Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara came quickly off his line to challenge the striker.

Algeria made one change at the start of the second half, though it was a like-for-like swap, with central defender Abdelkader Bedrane (who was on a yellow card) replaced by Djamel Benlamri.



The reigning champions showed more intent and aggression after the restart, and should have taken the lead on 51 minutes when Riyad Mahrez teed up Yacine Brahimi with a smart lob over the defence, but the latter’s stabbed shot was saved by goalkeeper Kamara.





This signalled the start of a sustained spell of pressure from the Fennec Foxes, with left-back Ramy Bensebaini shaving the face of the crossbar with an effort from out wide on 63 minutes, before they opted for a triple change and brought Baghdad Bounedjah, Sofiane Bendebka and Farid Boulaya off the bench.

Bendebka had a great chance to score just a couple of minutes after his introduction, with a low cross from Youcef Belaili passing through a crowded penalty area to fall kindly for the substitute, but his goal-bound effort was heroically deflected wide by Steven Caulker.

On 81 minutes Mahrez looked to break the deadlock with a low shot arrowed toward the bottom corner of the net from the right of the penalty area, but Kamara made an outstanding fingertip save to keep the game at 0-0.

Five minutes later Algeria’s final substitute, Said Benrahma, had a chance to volley home from Youcef Atal’s cross to the middle of the box, but the West Ham United player scuffed his effort wide of the mark – encapsulating a frustrating afternoon for the reigning Afcon champions, as they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The teams will return to Group E action on Sunday 16 January, with Algeria facing Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone battling fellow West Africans Ivory Coast.

Related

No tags for this post.