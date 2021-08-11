ALGON accuses faction on court order

The Interim Management Commission of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has accused the Alabi Kolade-led faction of the association of defiling a court order of Federal High Court, Abuja.

The commission said further that the court order restrained the faction members from parading themselves as officials of the association which the faction had not honoured.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Interim Management Commission of ALGON, Mr Abdullahi Maje, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee chairman alleged further that he had secured a court order from the Federal High Court, Abuja, to resume duties at ALGON office but was harassed by the Kolade-led faction.

According to him, Kolade is allegedly the controversial chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

“The court issued the order when it heard that Kolade was elected as the national president of ALGON in error.

“Considering the fact that Bariga Local Council Development Area is not part of the 774 recognised local government areas in the country,” he said.

“An order of interim injunction is granted, retraining the first defendant or any other agencies or organ of federal government from, in anyway whatsoever, arresting, harassing, intimidating or violating the rights of the plaintiffs, agents, employees and subordinates.”