ALGON boss preaches unity among Christians, Muslims on Easter

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON)has urged Nigerians to continue to embrace the teachings and virtues contained in the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran in the hope for better future.

In a message on Sunday by the National President, Hon Kolade Alabi-David, expressed delight at the unique evidence and uncommon coincidence of this year’s Easter celebration and Ramadan observance.

He said, “This has a deep significance with its message embedded in universal oneness contextualized in the realm of God’s filial bond tying both Christian and Muslims as brothers and sisters.

“In the light of the above, let me remind us all that we are inseparably one before God no matter the leanings.

“Beyond this obvious fact, I am quick to add that these symbolic spiritual developments signify universal essence of love amongst all and the imperative of prayer, fasting for peace, justice and development as exemplified by Christ here on earth during His short sojourn, His apostlate, His trials, temptations, death and resurrection. All these have become the cornerstone and pathway to our salvation with a clarion call for emulation.

“Again, it therefore behoves on all of us to unite among ourselves to create a harmonious atmosphere for our corporate existence which must be reciprocated amongst families, communities, local governments up to states, no matter the differences, culture, creed, religion or denomination as also demonstrated by Christ here on earth.

He further noted, “The Local Governments and Area Councils in Nigeria houses millions of our human diversities with prayers offered on a daily basis to the same Creator and Saviour. This provides a fair understanding that we are bound by God and must always trust in Him.

“Therefore, despite the circumstances we all find ourselves in this country at the moment, it is only necessary that we take it to the risen Christ in prayers. There’s nothing He cannot do, especially, now that times are hard.

“Let us continue to embrace the teachings and virtues contained in the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran in hope for better future.

“Once again Happy Easter/Ramadan Kareem.”..