ALGON commences NAMTAXS, NATIS programme

Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, has commenced National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) and National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS) for road users nationwide.

Other ministries involved in the execution of the programme are Transportation, Information & Culture, Petroleum Resources and other relevant Ministries, departments and agencies of government as well as the organised private sector.

This, according to a statement on Tuesday by Special Assistant to ALGON President, Obiora Orji, was to provide safety, security, surveillance, logistic support and emergency rescue on Nigerian roads.

According to Orji, this is in line with the constitutional responsibility of Nigerian local governments as enshrined in the 4th Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

The association explained that it was aimed at supporting the federal government’s economic sustainability programme (ESP) thereby providing the enabling environment for ease of doing business.

The statement noted that ALGON in partnership with above named stakeholders has shown a practical demonstration of support of the Nigeria local governments and Area Councils for food security, free movement of goods and services.

It stated that this would be achieved by ensuring that all illegal road blocks in the country were permanently dismantled, to reduce high cost of goods and hyperinflation caused by illegal roadblocks, illegal taxes, fees and levies on haulage.

It said that this is in compliance with the presidential approval through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMA&RD) which conveyed the ban on illegal road blocks, multiple taxes, levies and fees on agricultural produce, agro-allied products and general goods on Nigerian roads.