ALGON crisis: Alabi-led NEC meeting unconstitutional, illegal, IMC warns

The leadership crisis rocking the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has taken a dramatic turn as the Interim Management Committee in a joint press statement release by chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors forum who are statutory members of the association, said the dissolved Alabi led faction of the association is plotting with shadow political parties to hijack and sellout the association.

The IMC in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Ashonibaire Jide, Wednesday, also condemned in entirety the National Executive Meeting/Retreat held by Kolade Alabi in Lagos Thursday adding that the meeting is in violation of a subsisting court order restricting the former from parading himself as president of the association.

This statement which described the meeting as “Unconstitutional and Illegal” reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Council meeting/ retreat held in Lagos by dissolved leadership of the Association of LocalGovernment of Nigeria, Hon. Kolade David Alabi, a chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area who is hell bent on disregarding an order of a competent court of Jurisdiction restraining him and his cronies from parading as leadership of the association.

“Information at our disposal has revealed that Alabi who is constitutionally not qualified to hold a position in the association, currently held a National Executive Council meeting/ Retreat posing as the president of the association to discuss the current revenue allocation in the country, and in flagrant violation of the constitution guiding ALGON, also appointed the Chairman of Nasarawa from lafia LGA Hon. Aminu Muázu Maifata as Deputy President and the Chairman of Takai Local Government Area of Kano State, Hon. Muhammad Baffa Takai as Treasurer of the association respectively.”