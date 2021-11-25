ALGON crisis: Maje-led IMC raises the alarm over plans to flag off NAMTAXS

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), led by Hon. Abdulahi Maje, Thursday, raised the alarm over alleged fraudulent moves by Hon. Alabi Kolade David-led faction to mislead and defraud unsuspecting general public.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of IMC, Ashonibaire Jide, alleged that there are plans by Alabi and his cohorts in conjunction with ATD Global Security Services to invite President Muhammadu Buhari, other highly placed officials and the general public to the official flag-off ceremony of the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) in support of the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS).

Alabi and his faction were restrained by Justice I. E. Ekwo on March 29, 2021, from parading themselves as leaders of ALGON.

The statement reads in part: “Again it has come to our notice that the restrained David- led faction, unmoved by a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction, has continued to impersonate and pass themselves off as leaders of ALGON , taking hold of the association with the intent to mislead and defraud unsuspecting general public.

“Firsthand information at our disposal has duly informed us of plans by Alabi and his cohorts in conjunction with ATD Global Security Services are inviting President Muhammadu Buhari, other highly placed officials and the general public to the official flag-off ceremony of the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) in support of the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS).



“Although NAMTAXS is a great initiative to bring to an end multiple taxation of goods and services as well as illegal road blocks across the country and also strengthen the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the local governments and area councils in collaboration with the federal and state governments and other stakeholders; however, those planning to execute the initiative are only doing so for their own selfish interest as they are impostors parading as leadership of ALGON.



“The impostors who were restrained by Justice I. E. Ekwo on March 29, 2021, from parading themselves as leaders of ALGON, an event which saw the emergence of an Interim Management Committee led by Abdulahi S. Maje, a serving local government chairman of the 774 LGs, have continued to defy the judgement of the court which according to law is “contempt”, and contempt of court attracts a jail term under the Nigerian constitution and frowned at by the NJC.”