ALGON inaugurates 7-member IMC

The General Assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by Mr Abdullahi Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for the next six months.

The General Assembly, which is the highest decision organ of ALGON, had on May 30, 2020 during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee.

It approved the constitution of the committee, because national leadership of the association had been in comatose and conflicts for the past eight months.

Other members of the IMC are: Mr Ige Emmanuel- Deputy President from South West; Mr Kingsley Innaji (South-East), Mr Philip Okparaji (South-South), Mr Jingi Rufai (North-East), Mr Shehu Jaga (North-West) and Mr Niyi Adeagbo as Public Relations Officer.

In his inaugural speech, Maje, who is the chairman, Suleja Local Government in Niger, said the committee’s mandate was to set up an ALGON Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the offices of president and National Executive Council.

He sought for the cooperation of the association’s permanent members and stakeholders to support the committee to reposition the association.

“I want to assure every member and stakeholders that we shall henceforth run ALGON in accordance with our Constitution and the Rules of Law,” he said.

Lawmaker cautions youth against ethnic, religious politics in Nasarawa

A member representing Kokona East Constituency in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Ogazi, has advised youths against playing ethnic and religious politics in order for the country to have credible leaders.

Ogazi (APC), who is the Deputy Majority Leader of the assembly, gave the advice, while playing host to the executive members of Mada Development Association (MDA), Youth wing, Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that ethnic and religious politics could only bring setbacks to the development of the country.

“I listened carefully to your submissions and I want to assure you of my unflinching support. I want to advise you to lead your people with the fear of God and to carry them along while discharging your duties.

“What we want is quality leadership that will impact positively on people’s lives and bring the desired development. It is in view of this that I want to advise you and other youths to shun ethnic and religious politics,” he said.

Ogazi called for mutual understanding and cooperation among all the ethnic groups in his constituency and the state at large.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Obadiah Kyune, said that the visit was aimed at identifying with the lawmaker, assuring him of their support in the discharge of his duties.

“You are representing us well and we will continue to partner with you to promote unity and peaceful co-existence in the Kokona council area of the state,” he said.

The chairman assured the lawmaker of the association’s commitment to making life better and abundant for the people of the area. (NAN)