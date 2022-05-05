ALGON president Alabi hails media on World Press Freedom Day

The ALGON National President, Hon Kolade David Alabi has sent a congratulatory message to journalists and all media practitioners as they join their counterparts the world over to observe the special day.

The event which is an annual ritual is celebrated every 3rd of May 3rd with a deep introspection on the fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluating press in Nigeria and freedom globally, defending the mass media from attacks on their independence and so on.

In a statement issued through his Media Office in Abuja, the ALGON National President said, “On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and the Board of Trustees (BOT), let me thank you all for your unwavering commitment to duties and responsibilities in holding our nascent democracy as the watch dog despite all odds.

“ALGON has continued to benefit from your ethical principles and professional conduct and will continue to respect the rights of free press, Investigative reportage in an unhindered manner and time. We have remained beneficiaries of your ethical conducts and hereby commend this feat in the face of spiralling insecurity, divisive tendencies, economic challenges, confrontation, attacks and attendant risks in the line of duties.

“We shall continue to partner with the press in promoting grassroots governance at the Local Governments and Council’s in Nigeria which is the closest to the people.

“Your mediums and channels of dissemination of news contents, reports, programmes have been widened in such a way that even the rural populace are getting attuned to trending news and stories through the power of social media, information and computer technology and other social handles. Such to ALGON is no in doubt assisting the grassroots to be upward mobile including use of such platforms to aggregate vital rural demands, receive feedback and have prompt response to issues.

“The local governments see the Nigerian press as partners in progress and will continue support it for unhindered operation within the limit of its ability.

“ALGON has enjoyed the contribution of the mass media in advancing its quest for a democratically elected officers at the grassroots, strengthening the system, advocating for better fiscal policy, community and state policing to fight insecurity, harmonization of tenure of LG Chairmen and mainstreaming the essence of our shared diversity and so on.

“Let me place at the disposal and consciousness of these hallowed institution that substantial part of ALGON’s success can never be divorced from the sacrifices and efforts of the Mass Media.

“It’s, therefore, apparent to congratulate this unique dexterity and responsibilities.”

