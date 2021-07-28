ALGON tackles DSS over detained officials

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Interim Management Committee (IMC) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to release five of its staff allegedly detained by the body.

A statement signed by its national publicity secretary and chairman Ifelodun Local Government Area (Kwara state) Prince Jide Ashonibare, in Abuja, gave DSS 24 hours ultimatum to release the detained staff.

ALGON-IMC said the operatives of the DSS stormed the Abuja office of the association Monday and arrested about five members of staff.

Recall that the Federal High Court restrained the Alabi Kolade David-led faction of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) from parading itself as the leaders of the association.

Ashonibare said Alabi Kolade was elected as the national president of ALGON in error, adding that Hon Kolade is not a Local Government Area (LGA) chairman but chairman, Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) created by the Lagos state government.

While condemning the arrest, the leadership of the IMC, described the action of the DSS as injustice.

The statement said, “The DSS is charged with the mandate of protecting and defending the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats, to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria, and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs, not to aid illegality or dabble into a civil matter that is before a court of competent jurisdiction.

They further urged the security service to desist from harassing, intimidating, and arresting legitimately employed staff discharging their day-to-day responsibilities as assigned.