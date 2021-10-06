ALGON to partner NAWOJ in fight against GBV, social vices

Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi state chapter and Chairman Ohaozara Local government area has promised to partner the National Association Women of Journalists, (NAWOJ) Ebonyi state to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in her council area.

The chairman, Mrs. Nkechiyere Iyioku, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on her by members of NAWOJ in the state.

Iyioku lamented the incessant cases of rape in most local governments, this was even as she was saddened by the culture of silence among victims of rape in the state.

She said her office was ready to join hands with NAWOJ to step down the activities of the wife of Ebonyi state governor to the grassroots.

She said, “It is good we have the women branch of journalists in Ebonyi because it is not everything that the men would do. When it comes to rape the stigma with it does not allow people to come out openly to speak.

“In my local government for example, about three weeks ago, a man of 70yrs defiled a 3yrs old girl. Do you know one funny thing, almost all the relatives of the man came out, people from Lagos, Abuja from different areas saying they want to settle out of court.

“Alot of things are happening, rape is a common thing in the rural area, I don’t think there is any Council chairman that is not experiencing such in the LGA.

“At times to speak out is a problem, like in my village for instance, they said if a girl is raped and she says it open it would be difficult for her to get married.

“If there is anything you people will do to make sure it is stopped or reduced, it will help.because people are dying in silent, some women don’t have anybody to run to when such happens.

“Help us to educate our women to be bold to stand up against many challenges in the society, women are the worst hit when there is crisis and related issues.

“Also, help us encourage women to go into positions, even if it’s not politics, like in ALGON we were two at the state representative, myself and a woman from Lagos, She has finished her tenure and a man is now replacing her.

“Now in the 36 states of the federation I am the only woman in the national executives of ALGON and I’m being carried along well.

Continuing she said, “If not for anything at least you will find out that in Ebonyi state women are being carried along. This is the first time a woman is being the ALGON chairman in Ebonyi state, it has never happened and I really thank God for that. I always tell women let us support our fellow women, if you look very well you will know that women cast more votes, about 80% voters are women, imagine when a woman is vying for a position and have this 80% support what will happen.

“I know that my sister will make impact as the NAWOJ chairperson in Ebonyi were people will always remember her administration.

“We will partner with NAWOJ to achieve a better society, I know our partnership with the association will go a long way to help our people especially those at the rural areas.

Earlier, the state NAWOJ chairperson, comrade Nkechiyere Oginyi, commended the ALGON chairman for effectively representing the women folk in the local government, State and nation respectively.

While chronicled the achievements of the Association in the State,

Oginyi noted that with partnership from ALGON, NAWOJ would be able to reach out to those in the hinterlands.

“As women journalists we know the problems facing women in the society especially in the rural areas.

“Every day we hear stories of rape, defilement, wife battering and other violence against women, as such, we have decided to move down to the hinterlands to educate these women on their rights. We will also educate the women on the need to speak up and we cannot do that alone that is why we sought for your support” she added.