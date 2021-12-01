Alh- Hikmah varsity sells farm produce to Kwara communities, produces 28 first class graduates

Alh-Hikmah University, Ilorin has commenced sales of subsidised farm produce from its school farms to members of the university communities .

This is just as the university is set to graduate a total of 1,079 gradautes out of which 28 bagged first class degrees honours on Saturday.

Vice chancellor of the university Prof Noah Yusuf, announced this at a press briefing ahead of its 11th convocation ceremony coming up this Saturday.

He said the university is growing in population and expanding its academic programmes, adding that its faculty of agriculture has been working to address the nation’s food security challenges

” Already, the faculty of Agriculture campus is supplying our poultry needs now , just as animal husbandry is receiving attention . In the area of agronomy ,the university farm has been harvesting various crops ,sold at subsidized prices to immediate communities in Igbaja and Ilorin .

“Our plan in the future is to turn the vast hectres of land in Igbaja into a highly mecahanisd farming region. This will boost the food security within our axis to a large extent.”, he said.

Yusuf said the university has recently secured acreditation for 22 academic programmes from the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), adding that by January 22, it will present another 11 programmes for full acreditation.

“The university now runs over 100 programmes at the graduate, undergraduate and post gradautes level” , he added.

Giving a breakdown of the graduates for Saturday’s convocation, the vice said out of the 1, 079 that will be graduated on Saturday, 282, bagged second class upper division, 582 with second class lower division while 79 are graduating with third class.

Speaking further, the vice chancellor said the university has also established a center for peace and strategic studies as parts of its contribution to addressing the nation’s security challenges .

“Threat to peace”, he said is “today the gratest challenges facing our nation today”.

