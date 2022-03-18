Alhaji Alhaji, Gbenga Aluko: Where are they now?

After serving the country meritoriously in different capacities, not much has been heard about them again even though they are still around. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes.

Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji

Alhaji Alhaji, as he is popularly called, was the minister of finance who took over from Chief Olu Falae during the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida. According to available records, he was christened Alhaji Alhaji because he was born on a Sallah day; but in an interview, he said, “My father’s name is Alhaji Dogon Daji. He was the son of the district head of Dogon Daji and he was Alhaji Alhaji Dogon Daji. That was how I took Alhaji and the triple A. The Queen could not call me Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, so she nicknamed me Triple A and everybody started to call me that.” This former minister who is in his 80s is currently the Sardauna of Sokoto. He had his entire public service career in the Federal Civil Service which began in 1964 at the Federal Ministry of Finance as an assistant secretary. He later got posted at various times to the Ministries of Industries, Trade, Budget and Planning, among others. At the end of the day, he climbed up the ladder to the position of a permanent secretary which is the pinnacle of the civil service career.

According to a Blueprint editorial about him, “Alhaji is such a man propelled into fame by a sequence of unpredictable events with an impact so profound that can rightly be considered providential.

“Unassuming and without guile, never having aspired to national office, he is not consumed by any driving aspiration. The Sardauna of Sokoto is endowed with the virtues of the full blooded prince: sincerity, positivity, serenity, persona and integrity. He is not a man of many maudlin and egotistical words; he always speaks of substantive matters.

“For more than three decades of his service to his fatherland, he rose through cadres to the positions of government holding key offices and portfolios. He was a model in the public service, ranking in the memory of those that witnessed their generations who have devoted their lives to the ideals of the country. He was a Parker technocrat with dispositions that enabled him to stand for his country without losing sight of the larger interests of the nation. Unlike so many of his contemporaries, he knew that simplicity and concentration produce lucidity and decision. Among his notable deeds under his leadership were strengthening supervision of banks, private sector participation (liberalisation) of the economy and establishment of regulatory agencies. He was involved in managing Nigeria’s relationship with its external creditors and on the Nigerian negotiating team for the Lome II Agreement and signing on behalf of Nigeria’s IMF loan request from the Republic of Ireland in 1974. Perhaps, this was Alhaji Alhaji’s few roles in his era for the betterment of Nigeria.”

In the mid-1990s, he was Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Not much has been heard about him in the recent past.

Dan Chuke

Chief Dan Chuke was the minister of state for Defence (Nigeria Air Force) in the administration of Chief Obasanjo’s first tenure. This was one of those portfolios created by that administration in order to reflect federal character principles and also satisfy the political leaning of the presidency then. He was earlier a minister in the Ministry of Special Duties before being reassigned to Defence. For Chuke who is from Anambra state, serving as junior minister under an iconic Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) as defence minister, not much was accomplished while he was there other than the fact that he was regular in the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings.

For him as a trained engineer, it’s all about loyalty to the constituted authority; more so as the portfolio assigned to him was a strange terrain. He, no doubt, left few legacies behind, for example, during the opening of NAF year 2002 annual shooting classification exercise which was held from June 12 to 14 in Keffi, Nasarawa state, he made it clear to the officers to be careful in the way they handle personal weapons while on official duties. This was when accidental discharges were the norms within the ranks of the military brass and police. He left service following the end of that administration and since then has not returned to political limelight any longer.

Besides, it is not clear if he is still a member of the PDP since his state (Anambra) has been controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for years now.

Gbenga Aluko

Gbenga Aluko once represented Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While in the Senate, he was appointed to Committees on Selection, Senate Services, Aviation, Women Affairs, Finance & Appropriation, Social Development & Sports and Local & Foreign Debts. He was also appointed as deputy chief whip of the upper chamber. Later, he was appointed vice chairman of the Gas Committee and chairman of the Petroleum Committee. When the issue of privatising the Nigeria Security and Minting Company (NSPMC) came up in the Senate, he was one lawmaker that was opposed to the plan. He was later appointed chairman of an ad hoc committee to investigate the controversial closure of Savannah Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Aluko, while in the Senate, was said to be very combative; for instance, in September 2002, he seconded a motion to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate alleged constitutional and budgetary breaches allegedly committed by President Obasanjo, which could be grounds for his impeachment.

After he left the Senate, he went into private practice as consultant to some organisations.

Though he was said to have made efforts to return to political relevance as governor in 2007, the entire plan ended in vain having defected first from the PDP to Labour Party and later returned to the PDP. Since then, this ex-lawmaker has failed to return to political reckoning.