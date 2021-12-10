Alhaji Dr. Mubarak Musa Saliu (Abuche): The Rising Hope Of Idah Federal Constituency

As 2023 calls, numerous political zones or communities across the nation have started to relate their misfortunes and gains from their past political decisions and the people of Idah Federal Constituency of Kogi State are not left behind in this. For them, they wouldn’t repeat their ‘mistake’.

While the facts may confirm that politics is often connected to personal interest, these people in Idah Federal Constituency of Kogi State have done something noteworthy and fascinating to share and or emulate

The Federal Constituency who as of now has a representative at the green chamber has curiously pushed forward to pick a youthful real estate giant to file in for them in the next government.

The chance of talking about Kogi State and Igala kingdom without referencing of Idah and Idah Federal Constituency stays behind the skyline. Such a chance can’t be seen in the light of the fact that it doesn’t exist.

That area of Kogi state is honored with a beautiful and rich history in all circles of human undertakings aside from development. Yet, something has happened recently and the people currently have the reason to be confident onward.

Glancing through the long walk to settlement of the Igala people in Idah, the genealogical home of ané Igala and mother local government of the Idah Federal Constituency, lodging Ofu, Ibaji, and Igalamela, one should imagine that the region is the most developed part of Igala land if not Kogi at large. However, a long way from the truth.

Sadly, the people have never had it so great from the leaders they had entrusted their votes and supports. However, as with everything on the planet, there is time, the people have seen a reason to have some hope of their political history.

The people of Idah Federal Constituency have fixed their eyes on one of their celebrated sons, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emperor City Integrated Limited, Alhaji Dr. Mubarak Musa Saliu (Abuche). It seems uncommon and could sound false yet the people didn’t do this without several reasons.

First, while we will most likely be unable to go into the profiling of Dr. Mubarak, it was confirmed that he has contributed monstrously to the education and human capital advancement across the local governments in Idah Federal Constituency.

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Man becomes great exactly in the degree in which he works for the welfare of his fellow men.” For Musa, his strides earned him a call by his people to become their leader. Perhaps, for his greatness to reflect on the people and lift them from the claws of poverty.

The latest of his impact is a number of scholarship arranged for school pupils that will be given out in partnership with Danarewaemperorfoundation to deserving Igala sons and daughters in Idah Federal Constituency and other part of the Igala kingdom. The Alhaji secured this through an international partnership.

In recognition of his giant strides, the philanthropist was honoured by the GLOBAL SCHOLARSHIP TRUST with an Award on the 11th of December, 2021 in an event that took place at Ladi Kwalli Hall, Sharaton Hotel, Abuja.

The global scholarship trust, an American Heritage University of Southern California in the United States of America (USA), programme conferred honorary doctorate degree in business administration on the illustrious son of Idah confirming a doctor officially.

Aside from his empowerment programs ranging from the distribution of sophisticated education materials for modern learning and car gifts for those skilled in transportation, Comrade Musa has been seen turning out indefatigably for the solidarity and advancement of the Igala nation.

In a rich article published by the humble great man in November, Musa preaching a message of love to the people wrote that “The 2023 ambition should focus more on inward cleansing, beginning with forgiveness and letting go of the past. If we as a people must move forward, we need to talk about our failures and the things that held us back. Forgive one another and aim for a price as a United body.”

If there is one part of Kogi State set for fast development in the closest future, it is Idah Federal Constituency. With Comrade Mubarak Abuche Musa, the people will giggle once more. This is unquestionably sure.

