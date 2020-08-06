Alhassan and Federal Poly Nasarawa’s rising profile

Academic and non-academic activities at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa (FPN), under Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed are buoyed by the rector’s sense of sanity as an erudite scholar of environmental science, UJI ABDULLAHI ILIYASU reports.

Introduction

Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed became the substantive rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa state, on December 31, 2018. He took over from Professor Shettima Abdulkadir Saidu, who had served his four-year tenure.

Dr Ahmed’s appointment had been acclaimed by many as well-deserving, taking into account his wealth of experience in the academia and notably, as the first Nasarawa indigene to hold the rectorship position since the inception of the institution established in July, 1983.

Ahmed has a wide range of experience and propensity for restoring sanity wherever he serves. As a man who holds a PhD in Environmental Science, it is not surprising. He had bagged numerous awards before his recent appointment.

Under the new rector, the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, is witnessing unprecedented sanity both in the physical environment and academic space.

Examination malpractices

In October 2019, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, under Dr Ahmed, expelled 66 students for various examination malpractices.

Announcing the expulsion, the rector stressed that the measure was meant to promote discipline and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

He said that the students, who were both regular and part-time, were expelled on the recommendation and approval of the academic board of the institution.

“The decision to expel the students was reached and taken after thorough investigation at the special meeting of the board held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the polytechnic.

“The expelled students are, therefore, required to handover all polytechnic property in their possession, including identity card to their Heads of Department and Units with immediate effect,” he said.

In this era of examination malpractices and sex-for-grades in higher institutions of learning, it takes a serious and courageous school administrator to do what Dr Ahmed has done.

Ahmed assured the staff and students that his administration would not rest on its oars until examination malpractice and other sharp practices in the institution are eliminated.

Admission processes have been given orderliness and examination malpractices have been reduced to the barest minimum. The practical step the new rector took was the painful but necessary expulsion of 66 students who had been involved in examination malpractices. Though it was painful they had to go because the rector, a calm philosopher and an environmental scientist, always has in his mind sanity in all spheres of his life.

Even as a true son of the Nasarawa state, he makes sure school policies are not discriminatory, both academic and non-academic, to serve the overall interests of staff and students from all walks of life and diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. He takes into consideration that the school as a federal government-owned institution, serves all without bias. Thus he makes sure the safety and welfare of staff, students’ welfare and their scholarly pursuits are given priority attention.

Aside from that, Dr Alhassan Ahmed’s stint as deputy rector (administration) and acting rector among others, had enabled him to accumulate a lot of experience, and thus saves him the energy which he may be dissipating as an administrator on the-job-training.

This shows that a well experienced scholar is on the cock pit of the federal polytechnic plane.

Appointment justified

Dr Hassan Ahmed’s academic pedigree and administrative expertise leaves no one in doubt of his ability to take Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa to the next level. No wonder his close associates invariably describe him as an academic and administrative icon whose vision for the institution is building a generation of technologists and scientists for self-reliance and national development.

Within a year, Dr Ahmed has justified the confidence the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had reposed in him as rector of FPN because he has put the polytechnic on the path of academic excellence. He is always busy boosting the academic standard of the polytechnic and promoting manpower development through researches and other scholarly undertakings befitting of a famous institution like The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

Taking into consideration the technical nature of the polytechnic, he has upgraded the school’s laboratories, and attracted Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in the area of hostel accommodation within the campus.

In his address, during the last convocation of the institution, Dr Ahmed stressed the importance of scientific and technological literacy, stating that new jobs demand specialised skills which require graduates to think out of the box and called on the government to invest more in polytechnic education for the acquisition of skills needed in the current world economy that is knowledge-driven.

During the last combined convocation for the 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, a total of 20,302 graduands comprising 6,451 Higher National Diploma (HND), 9819 National Diploma (ND) and 4031 Diploma were awarded certificates in various courses run by the polytechnic. The convocation ceremony was last done in 2013.

The rector commended the federal government for removing the dichotomy between HND and B.Sc. in relation to entry into public service. He said the action had boosted the confidence and morale of the polytechnic graduates and even lecturers.

The rector added that institutions have a role to play in ensuring that the curriculum contents of the polytechnic which focus on science, technical skills acquisition is practically accomplished.

Under Dr Ahmed the institution has recorded developments which cut across the areas of infrastructure, academic, staff development as well as the admission of qualified students and lecturers.

He makes sure all programmes run by the polytechnic are successfully accredited, thus has created a scholarly ambience which assures that the polytechnic improves on the quality of training as well as creates a conducive environment for research, teaching and learning in order to make the students relevant and self-reliant in the labour market.

“The polytechnic would be in a position to compete favourably with the best globally, such that our students would receive the highest quality of training in scientific, technical and vocational knowledge and skills,” Dr Ahmed said.

Challenges

During the convocation, he listed the challenges of the institution to include inadequate funding which has slowed down activities in key areas of operations, lack of perimeter fencing around the campus which poses security challenges, inadequate hostel accommodation and poor student enrolments, especially from catchment states, for engineering and technology, thereby affecting the 70:30 ratio.

At every contact with students and graduates of the institution, the rector would advise them to use the skills acquired to create job opportunities for their compatriots instead of seeking for jobs outside of their experiences.

Security of students

During matriculation ceremony of the school in February, 3,185 students who had sworn oaths of allegiance were inducted into the famous polytechnic.

This number comprised of 2,585 National Diploma (ND) and 600 Higher National Diploma (HND) students.

Addressing students at the matriculation, Dr Ahmed urged the new students to be security conscious at all times, and be law-abiding members to ensure peace on the campus.

He said security had become an issue of serious concern all over the country, and assured that the school management under his eagle eyes would never relent in checking the menace of insecurity occasioned by cultism and other social vices.

He stressed that the management would continue to prioritise security for students, adding that all necessary safety measures had been put in place.

To do this, Dr Ahmed makes sure he fortified the polytechnic security unit with agile and experienced security personnel that secretly monitor all students’ movements and interactions without their knowledge.

“It will become mandatory for everyone, both staff and students, to have our identity cards conspicuously displayed on our persons once on campus. I pray for your cooperation on this, please.”

He warned all students that the institution would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, cultism, drug abuse, indecent dressing, examination malpractice, and other vices.

Postgraduate Diploma

Under Dr Ahmed who has insatiate quest for higher education, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), to commence Postgraduate Diploma.

“The MoU between the two institutions is a deliberate step towards expanding access to tertiary education by the residents who want to acquire higher education.”

He restated the resolve of the polytechnic to activate increased cooperation with NSUK in manpower training in the areas of vocational and technology education in accordance with the university admission criteria.

The rector added that the MoU would enable the polytechnic run postgraduate diplomas, while the university would run diploma programmes which were the core mandate of polytechnic education.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is conducted for an initial duration of three years from the date of its execution.

”After this initial stage, the MoU may be reviewed and the programme adjusted as deemed necessary based on mutually agreed term for the assessment of the programme by the appropriate authorities of Nasarawa State University and the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa,” the rector said, and assured that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth take-off of the programme.

Vice chancellor of NSUK, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, who said that the university was ready to co

Alhassan and Federal Poly Nasarawa’s rising profile

Academic and non-academic activities at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa (FPN), under Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed are buoyed by the rector’s sense of sanity as an erudite scholar of environmental science, UJI ABDULLAHI ILIYASU reports.

Introduction

Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed became the substantive rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa state, on December 31, 2018. He took over from Professor Shettima Abdulkadir Saidu, who had served his four-year tenure.

Dr Ahmed’s appointment had been acclaimed by many as well-deserving, taking into account his wealth of experience in the academia and notably, as the first Nasarawa indigene to hold the rectorship position since the inception of the institution established in July, 1983.

Ahmed has a wide range of experience and propensity for restoring sanity wherever he serves. As a man who holds a PhD in Environmental Science, it is not surprising. He had bagged numerous awards before his recent appointment.

Under the new rector, the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, is witnessing unprecedented sanity both in the physical environment and academic space.

Examination malpractices

In October 2019, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, under Dr Ahmed, expelled 66 students for various examination malpractices.

Announcing the expulsion, the rector stressed that the measure was meant to promote discipline and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

He said that the students, who were both regular and part-time, were expelled on the recommendation and approval of the academic board of the institution.

“The decision to expel the students was reached and taken after thorough investigation at the special meeting of the board held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the polytechnic.

“The expelled students are, therefore, required to handover all polytechnic property in their possession, including identity card to their Heads of Department and Units with immediate effect,” he said.

In this era of examination malpractices and sex-for-grades in higher institutions of learning, it takes a serious and courageous school administrator to do what Dr Ahmed has done.

Ahmed assured the staff and students that his administration would not rest on its oars until examination malpractice and other sharp practices in the institution are eliminated.

Admission processes have been given orderliness and examination malpractices have been reduced to the barest minimum. The practical step the new rector took was the painful but necessary expulsion of 66 students who had been involved in examination malpractices. Though it was painful they had to go because the rector, a calm philosopher and an environmental scientist, always has in his mind sanity in all spheres of his life.

Even as a true son of the Nasarawa state, he makes sure school policies are not discriminatory, both academic and non-academic, to serve the overall interests of staff and students from all walks of life and diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. He takes into consideration that the school as a federal government-owned institution, serves all without bias. Thus he makes sure the safety and welfare of staff, students’ welfare and their scholarly pursuits are given priority attention.

Aside from that, Dr Alhassan Ahmed’s stint as deputy rector (administration) and acting rector among others, had enabled him to accumulate a lot of experience, and thus saves him the energy which he may be dissipating as an administrator on the-job-training.

This shows that a well experienced scholar is on the cock pit of the federal polytechnic plane.

Appointment justified

Dr Hassan Ahmed’s academic pedigree and administrative expertise leaves no one in doubt of his ability to take Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa to the next level. No wonder his close associates invariably describe him as an academic and administrative icon whose vision for the institution is building a generation of technologists and scientists for self-reliance and national development.

Within a year, Dr Ahmed has justified the confidence the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had reposed in him as rector of FPN because he has put the polytechnic on the path of academic excellence. He is always busy boosting the academic standard of the polytechnic and promoting manpower development through researches and other scholarly undertakings befitting of a famous institution like The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

Taking into consideration the technical nature of the polytechnic, he has upgraded the school’s laboratories, and attracted Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in the area of hostel accommodation within the campus.

In his address, during the last convocation of the institution, Dr Ahmed stressed the importance of scientific and technological literacy, stating that new jobs demand specialised skills which require graduates to think out of the box and called on the government to invest more in polytechnic education for the acquisition of skills needed in the current world economy that is knowledge-driven.

During the last combined convocation for the 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, a total of 20,302 graduands comprising 6,451 Higher National Diploma (HND), 9819 National Diploma (ND) and 4031 Diploma were awarded certificates in various courses run by the polytechnic. The convocation ceremony was last done in 2013.

The rector commended the federal government for removing the dichotomy between HND and B.Sc. in relation to entry into public service. He said the action had boosted the confidence and morale of the polytechnic graduates and even lecturers.

The rector added that institutions have a role to play in ensuring that the curriculum contents of the polytechnic which focus on science, technical skills acquisition is practically accomplished.

Under Dr Ahmed the institution has recorded developments which cut across the areas of infrastructure, academic, staff development as well as the admission of qualified students and lecturers.

He makes sure all programmes run by the polytechnic are successfully accredited, thus has created a scholarly ambience which assures that the polytechnic improves on the quality of training as well as creates a conducive environment for research, teaching and learning in order to make the students relevant and self-reliant in the labour market.

“The polytechnic would be in a position to compete favourably with the best globally, such that our students would receive the highest quality of training in scientific, technical and vocational knowledge and skills,” Dr Ahmed said.

Challenges

During the convocation, he listed the challenges of the institution to include inadequate funding which has slowed down activities in key areas of operations, lack of perimeter fencing around the campus which poses security challenges, inadequate hostel accommodation and poor student enrolments, especially from catchment states, for engineering and technology, thereby affecting the 70:30 ratio.

At every contact with students and graduates of the institution, the rector would advise them to use the skills acquired to create job opportunities for their compatriots instead of seeking for jobs outside of their experiences.

Security of students

During matriculation ceremony of the school in February, 3,185 students who had sworn oaths of allegiance were inducted into the famous polytechnic.

This number comprised of 2,585 National Diploma (ND) and 600 Higher National Diploma (HND) students.

Addressing students at the matriculation, Dr Ahmed urged the new students to be security conscious at all times, and be law-abiding members to ensure peace on the campus.

He said security had become an issue of serious concern all over the country, and assured that the school management under his eagle eyes would never relent in checking the menace of insecurity occasioned by cultism and other social vices.

He stressed that the management would continue to prioritise security for students, adding that all necessary safety measures had been put in place.

To do this, Dr Ahmed makes sure he fortified the polytechnic security unit with agile and experienced security personnel that secretly monitor all students’ movements and interactions without their knowledge.

“It will become mandatory for everyone, both staff and students, to have our identity cards conspicuously displayed on our persons once on campus. I pray for your cooperation on this, please.”

He warned all students that the institution would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, cultism, drug abuse, indecent dressing, examination malpractice, and other vices.

Postgraduate Diploma

Under Dr Ahmed who has insatiate quest for higher education, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), to commence Postgraduate Diploma.

“The MoU between the two institutions is a deliberate step towards expanding access to tertiary education by the residents who want to acquire higher education.”

He restated the resolve of the polytechnic to activate increased cooperation with NSUK in manpower training in the areas of vocational and technology education in accordance with the university admission criteria.

The rector added that the MoU would enable the polytechnic run postgraduate diplomas, while the university would run diploma programmes which were the core mandate of polytechnic education.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is conducted for an initial duration of three years from the date of its execution.

”After this initial stage, the MoU may be reviewed and the programme adjusted as deemed necessary based on mutually agreed term for the assessment of the programme by the appropriate authorities of Nasarawa State University and the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa,” the rector said, and assured that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth take-off of the programme.

Vice chancellor of NSUK, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, who said that the university was ready to consummate the agreement said such move would expand access to education, and described the action of the Dr Ahmed as “patriotic, commendable and historic.”

nsummate the agreement said such move would expand access to education, and described the action of the Dr Ahmed as “patriotic, commendable and historic.”

Related

No tags for this post.