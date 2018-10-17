Alhassan retrieves all donated items from APC Taraba office

The former minister of women affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan has noted that it was not out of place if her loyalists cleared the property she donated to Taraba APC If she was no longer in the party.

Alhassan who last month decamped to United Democratic Party, UDP said she never ordered the removal of the donated items, but however, gave the nod when her supporters insisted.

According to her “I did not even give the directive but when they called and told me that was what they wanted to do, I gave them the go ahead.

“There was no point stopping them because of the kind of injustice the party matted on me. If I had left the party freely, I could decide to leave the items there but you know the circumstances.”

I bought the items to furnish the Secretariat and now that I have moved on to the UDP, it is not out of place that I move with what belongs to me.”

Spokesman of Taraba APC, Aaron Artimas who confirmed the incident to newsmen noted that it was shameful the former minister ordered the clearance of the office items she donated to the party. Some of the donated items removed from the state APC office include, air-conditioning sets, computers, furniture among others.