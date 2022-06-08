Alia congratulates Tinubu on APC presidential ticket



A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state, Hyacinth Alia, Wednesday congratulated the national leader of the party, and former governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential flag-bearer of the party.

Alia won the Benue APC governorship primaries, but the election was canceled following petitions in some local governments.

Alia in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, noted said the delegates across the country, voted for the national leader as the best for the nation.



He said past records of the former governor and the obvious desire of Nigerians who are in dire need of a leader with the highest modern leadership acumen, to provide the required development for the nation, with reputable international connections is what gave him an edge against other aspirants.



He further stated that as the former governor of Lagos state, his achievements were visible in the area of infrastructural development reformation of the civil service, reduction of corruption, a situation which he said is responsible for his win over his fellow presidential contenders, to emerge as the party’s flag- bearer.



Alia, the emergence of Tinubu is an indication that APC is ready to stand win the general elections in 2023.



“Tinubu lays out the steps he took to improve incentives for civil servants, including salary increases, improving quality and hygiene of working environments, and teaching investment principles and how to work towards home ownership.



“His payroll-system reforms removed thousands of ghost workers from the system.





He called on the presidential candidate to always remember that there are millions of Nigerians who believe in the new Nigeria, and who retains faith in the possibilities as a people and are doing their best in their various corners to build the nation through honest and committed endeavors.

