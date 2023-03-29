Alia receives certificate of return, promises better Benue



The Benue state governor- elect, Reverent Father Hycinth Alia, Wednesday, said he was confident that members elect will make a transition and work friendly enough and much beneficial for the people.



Alia also said he is looking forward to work with different groups and all parties in the state to actualise the Benue dream.



Addressing newsmen after he received his certificate of return from INEC in Makurdi, he said he was hopeful in an assembly that will produce and create avenues for peace, and economic growth by making all assertions meaningful for the state.



He said his government will apply the trust given them maximally and optimally to the benefit of the state.



“We will not take this trust of yours for granted. We remain indebted to all who make this day possible. “We will remain loyal and patriotic to the tenets of our nation. We will remain faithful and great citizens of the State and nation.



“It is a great rest for us in the state. Today marks the beginning of a new Benue, which I believe is very possible.



“We are looking forward to taking our state to heights. We must all be architect of a new face of Benue.



“We need to make the civil service, which is the engine room of the state functional,” he added.



The INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who issued the certificate of return to the governor- elect, Hyacinth Alia, and his deputy, Sam Ode, advised all elected officials that the elections were over and they should focus on governance and give the Benue people the desired good governance they yearned for.

