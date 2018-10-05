Aliboh assumes office as new Perm Sec Environment Ministry

Following the latest redeployment of Federal Permanent Secretaries by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo Ita, the new Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Leon Lawrence Aliboh has assumed office, with a call on staff to maintain high degree of professionalism to sustain the laudable initiatives and programmes in the environment sector.

Addressing the management staff of the Ministry at a brief taking over ceremony, Aliboh said officials of the Ministry have been doing a great job going by the general progress recorded by the Ministry and the impact of its programmes and policies have been impacted on Nigerians.

He solicited their cooperation towards actualizing the Change Agenda of the present Administration, especially in the areas of Ogoniland cleanup, erosion control and various environmental challenges affecting the ecosystem.

Aliboh stated that he has had close working relationship with the Environment sector for over two decades, enjoined the staff to continue to contribute their fittest quota towards the development of the sector.

Earlier in his remark, the Director of Human Resource Management, who has been overlooking the activities of the office of the Permanent Secretary following the retirement of Dr.

Shehu Mahmud Ahmed early last month., Dr Bolatilo Obesesan called on the Directors of the Ministry to extend their experiences and cooperation to the new Permanent Secretary so that they could both make the mandate of the Ministry more successful.

She expressed optimism that the new Permanent Secretary would bring his wealth of experience to bear in steering the ship of leadership in the Ministry.