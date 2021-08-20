Aliyu advocates legislation to empower traditional rulers

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called on the local, state and federal governments, through their legislatures, to pass legislations that will recognise the country’s traditional rulers as stakeholders and instruments of conflict management and peace building.



The minister, who made the call at the presentation of staff of office to the Etsu of Wako chiefdom in Kwali area council of the territory, also noted that traditional rulers in pre-colonial and post-colonial era contributed immensely to the formation, extension, greatness and promotion of good relationship among different kingdoms and empires across Nigeria.



Aliyu, therefore, recommended the continued involvement of traditional institutions in nation-building efforts in ways that would create condition for more effective and efficient peace-building, peace-making and conflict prevention initiatives in Nigeria.



Represented by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the minister further noted that the staff of office of the traditional rulers was not just a symbol of authority, but also an instrument to promote peace building and conflict management especially in the face of increasing insecurity in various parts of the country.



Aliyu, however, warned that the Federal Capital Territory Administration would not spare any traditional ruler aiding and abetting criminality in his domain, stressing that no one has the right to accommodate total strangers or group of people especially now that the nation is facing challenges of insecurity.

“It is not in our character, no matter the level of poverty to betray the trust bestowed on you as a traditional ruler and the custodian of our traditions. This will not be acceptable in the seat of government where Mr. President is the Governor General,” she affirmed.