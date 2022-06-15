Aliyu Inuwa celebrates Taj Bank co-founder, Sheriff Idi, @50





The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja based contracting firm, Spirent Nigeria Limited, Hon. Aliyu Inuwa, has felicitated with the families and friends of the the ace banker, Taj Bank co-founder and executive director, business development, Sherif Idi, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Aliyu in a statement yesterday in Abuja on behalf of his firm and his entire family, said Sheriff has a been source of inspiration and a great mentor to many upcoming and accomplished youngsters both in the banking sector and business development.

“It’s worthy to note that your track record in the over 20 years of experience working in the banking industry and the indelible mark you’ve left behind in all the places you worked, underscore the uncommon and enviable quality in you.

“As you clock 50 today, I, on behalf of my staff at Spirent Nigeria Limited and my entire family, wish you life’s finest things. You are a rare gift to the world and younger generations.

“The best way to appreciate your kindness and support to many of us, is to celebrate you on this special day, you are indeed the best. I wish you a fun-filled fabulous 50th and prosperous years ahead,” he said.

Mr Sheriff is a seasoned banker who rose from operational staff to an executive director of a new generation Islamic bank, Taj Bank.

