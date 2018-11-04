Alkali: Police parade, set to arraign 19 suspects in Jos

Nineteen suspects allegedly involved in the killing of former Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army, Major General Idris Alkali, in Jos, in early September this year, have been unveiled by the Nigerian Police Force.

The body of Alkali, who was reportedly abducted on his way to Bauchi, on September 3, 2018, was found in a disused well, after it was reportedly exhumed from a shallow grave, as a team of crack military investigators, were said to be closing in on the perpetrators of the crime in part of a village of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

After the body was retrieved from the abandoned well in Gushwet, Shen community, Jos South on October 31st, the military took it away for burial, with full military honours, on Saturday, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at a ceremony, where top military officers, including Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, were present.

Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, supervised the parading of the suspects before reporters on Sunday, said they consisted those handed over by the military on October 17 and others who surrendered themselves to the police after they were declared wanted.

His words: “On October 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us in connection with the disappearance and death of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd). After a painstaking interrogation on October 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted. Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large. So, the 19 suspects paraded today consist of the 13 handed over to us, and the six that reported themselves to us.”

Tyopev, whos said that investigation was still on in the matter, explained the circumstances of the case further: “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi en route Jos on September 3, 2018, and was reported missing on September 6, 2018, as he did not arrive his destination. The case was reported at the Anglo-Jos, Police Division on September 3, 2018.

“The tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives alongside the military to a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. On September 29 2018, the car driven by the missing General was recovered at the pond.

“On October 17 2018, the military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigation. After a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted on October 21 2018. So far, six out of the eight suspects have reported while two are still at large.”

Among the suspected paraded included 21 years old John Alkali who was arrested with a locally-made gun with one round of live ammunition and Rebecca Gyang Pam (35), who lives in Doi community.

