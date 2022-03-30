Alkali: Policing in the 21st century





The appointment of Usman Baba Alkali as the Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari is unarguably one of the best things that happened to the Nigeria Police Force in its long years of history and evolution. The Nigeria Police under IGP Alkali now work with time and modernity. It is no longer the use of physical strength to bring criminals to book as it used to be, but intelligence gathering and proactive crime prevention based on the principle of prevention which is cheaper than cure.

IGP knows the importance of human development. He once said one of his cardinal principles in the job is to train and retrain officers. So training is the cardinal point of Alkali’s administration.

To achieve this lofty objective, the Force has started training 10,000 recruits and changed the curriculum to reflect modernism and international best practices. Since the assumption of duty by IGP Alkali, Nigerian populace has benefitted a lot from his wealth of experience. He has procured, from Nigeria Police Trust Fund, 200 brand new pick-up vehicles that are very strong.

Also, Police Air Wings has become very effective as they have put six helicopters in the air. The Marine segment of the police has been reactivated and so their Technical unit. In his quest to rid the society of crime and criminal tendencies, he has appealed to the Intelligent Unit of the Force. Police have also acquired drones and digitalised the crime section, even as they have involved a lot of technology in securing life and property of both wealthy and ordinary citizens.

The Nigeria Police Force is unrelenting in rejigging its public safety strategies to adequately contain prevailing and emerging crime trends across the country.

As of today, the Police are expanding well-coordinated intelligence-led operations to confront bandits, kidnappers and secessionist agitators by enhancing intelligence gathering efforts and utilising capacity. Enhancing intelligence sharing through strengthening inter-agency collaboration with the military and other security agencies is also an aspect that Alkali is vigorously pursuing, which is paying off.

Furthermore, to block escape routes for international criminals and their accomplices, the Police, under Alkali, have partnered and collaborated with their foreign counterparts in a bid to prevent crimes across the Nigerian borders.

As in other advanced climes, the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre, Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Data Base and the Nigeria Police Crime analysis Centre are now technology-driven outfits that are used to detect and tackle criminals, and are also available for the public to use for ‘Rescue Me’ distress call.

These when used appropriately, wherever is your position, request or complaint, it will directly hit the police control room within minutes and the response is guaranteed. Before the coming of Alkali, Police stations across Nigeria had been littered with all kinds of vehicles. Now the Force has urged Nigerians to visit various police stations to claim their abandoned vehicles, which include ones involved in accidents, impounded and unregistered exhibit vehicles.

The new directives came almost a year after the IGP ordered police commissioners in various states to decongest their stations, saying that police stations are not junkyards.

Alkali has led the Nigeria Police delegation to the World Police Summit in Dubai. The three-day global event in the United Arab Emirates brought together security commanders, police forces, and law enforcement specialists from around the world to cross-fertilise ideas, examine crime trends, and share innovations with a view to combating the challenges posed by organised crime, rapid population growth, urbanisation, and evolving digital technology, amongst others.

In UAE, Alkali seized the opportunity to establish contacts with his counterparts from other nations to bolster collaboration and partnership which helps in his drive to improve on intelligence-led and ICT-driven policing.

Before IGP Alkali came to the scene, it was a common sight to see police personnel wearing T-shirts and face caps which were inscribed with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty. But now officers had been warned against the use of these mufti and unauthorised outfits while on duty.

The professional crime officer, Alkali, described such actions as unacceptable, because he said the use of unapproved apparels creates fear and wrong impressions of the Force in the minds of innocent Nigerians. IGP Alkali, therefore, ordered all police officers deployed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operationsto appear in approved uniforms for easy identification or face sanction.

Consequently, IGP ordered that all Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers. Also it was IGP Alkali who courageously approved the use of hijab for Police female personnel, the action that attracted praises from different quarters of the society.

Most Nigerians, reacting to the development, described the approval as a landmark development and the beginning of a new dawn for female personnel.Under Alkali, crimes are prevented and Nigeria is secure based on global policing standards.

Kaugama writes from Dutse, Jigawa state.