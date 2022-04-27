All for late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Alaafin of Oyo whose sudden demise sent shocks across the length and breadth of Yoruba kingdom early this week. BAYO AGBOOLA reports on accolades for the late monarch.

The late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III who reigned as the Alaafin of Oyo, between November 18, 1970 to April, 22, 2022 was born on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House to late Raji Adeniran Adeyemi who later became Alaafin in 1945. He suceeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970 during the governorship tenure of Col Adeyinka Adebayo.



There is no gain-saying that Oba Lamidi, otherwise referred to as Iku Baba Yeye, was an astute custodian of culture and tradition that cannot be easily forgotten. This quality was evident in practically all areas of his life, most especially in the practice and sustainability of the Yoruba core cultural values and ethics.



The fact remains that the late Oba Adeyemi was deeply rooted in Yoruba historical knowledge with flare for research and development. He would for long be remembered as the most flamboyant and colourful Alaafin ever to reign in the ancient town.

Royal father’s mourn

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, said the passage of the Alaafin was a loss to the entire Oduduwa race and a worthy elder whose entire life-time was dedicated to the promotion of the prestigious Yoruba culture and advancement of humanity.



“We have lost a great icon, a great monarch who saw Oyo through civilisation and modern development without jettisoning the cultural sacredness of the throne first occupied by Alaafin Oranmiyan, The Great. Ile Oodua Palace and the Ooni had a great working relationship with the late Alaafin who gave his best in resolving major conflicts in Yoruba land and uniting all sons and daughters of Oduduwa globally among other landmark achievements.The late Alaafin is one of the privileged elders who contributed to the growth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also saw the country through military and democratic eras with unquantifiable positive inputs.”



The co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) recalled his last encounter with the late monarch early last month when they both held a close- door meeting of peace and reconciliation with some frontline politicians of Yoruba origin at Ibadan. There, Alaafin made a promise to make his first visit to the Ooni before middle of this year.



“The position of Alaafin is too culturally important to be handled in a way that undermines our collective traditions and culture. Olodumare shall solidly stand with the Oyomesi and the entire Oyo kingdom.”

Afenifere too.

The Pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere in its condolence message described him as a personification of royalty and nobility in every sense of the word.

“The late Alaafin was a personification of royalty and nobility in every sense of the word. He was a colossus because he was at home in discussing virtually any subject particularly those bordering on any aspect of Yoruba history, contemporary and ancient.”



According to Afenifere, “The late Oba Adeyemi was very much at home with the history of virtually every town in Yoruba land. Hardly could he be found wanting in any aspect of Yoruba tradition and norms going by the richness of his contributions to whatever subject he was to discuss.

“Going by his candour, erudition, acumen, charisma and bravery, Oba Adeyemi III raised the bar of Obaship in Yorubaland, in Nigeria, nay in Africa, to a very high pedestal. His type is not easy to come by.”

Afenifere added, “One other thing that stood for the late Alaafin was his readiness to stand by whatever he believed in irrespective of the controversy such a position might generate. Such is one of the virtues of a purposeful leadership. On a number of occasions, Afenifere has had causes to consult with him and he never disappointed us in terms of how he would shed light on issues and provide useful guidance.”

He was last man standing -Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on his part said the death was a huge loss to Yoruba race.

“Kabiyesi’s departure is a huge loss not only to Oyo state to which he committed 52 years of his life as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, but also to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race. Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership. He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty and politics. Oba Adeyemi not only elevated the Alaafin throne with his knowledge and wisdom, he became a worthy exemple for royal leadership in Africa and brought glory to Oyo state and Nigeria. Kabiyesi never spared anything in his strive to make Oyo state greater and to bring about the Nigeria of everyone’s collective dream,” he said.



Governor Makinde added, “Personally, Kabiyesi’s death is a great loss to me because he proved to be a worthy father and had been ever so supportive of our government.”



Gov Makinde prayed for the repose of his soul.

He was a peace maker – Folarin

The chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin said with the death of late Oba Adeyemi, Nigeria has lost a crusader for peace, stability and unity. “Iku Baba Yeye’s demise is shocking and indeed a personal loss to me. By the death of the Alaafin, Nigeria has lost a great father, patriot and nationalist whose contributions to the stability of Oyo state, Yoruba land and Nigeria was enormous.

“Baba departed at a time when his wise counsel would have been needed to navigate through the nation’s trying times.

He was not only a peace maker but also a legendary king that reigned in two different centuries. Having served in many exalted capacities during his almost 52 years reign as Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Nigeria owes him a measure of gratitude for his contributions to the socio-political and economic development of the country. The iconic king was an undisputed symbol of Yoruba culture and unity. Baba would be remembered as an epitome of courage, a patriotic, humane and upright leader and true elder statesman who gave his very best to his fatherland.



“I commiserate with the Alaafin royal families, the Oyo Mesi, the Yoruba race and her traditional rulers, the people of Oyo State as well as sons and daughters of the ancient town of Oyo. Let’s take solace in the fact that the late Alaafin led an exemplary life and left his prints in the sands of times through his unwavering stance in the promotion of peace, unity and progress of Nigeria”



An All Progressives Congress (APC), gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, said the passage of Alaafin marked the end of an era of a royal titan in Yoruba land and a huge loss to the people of Oyo, Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole.



“Oba Adeyemi was a great father and adviser to those who came across him within Yoruba land, Nigeria and all over the world. For me, it is a huge shock as during my last encounter with him, he was full of life welcoming me with open hands into the palace and showered his royal blessings on my aspiration The exit of Oba Adeyemi coming at this time when he was in the forefront of promoting our culture and tradition is nothing but painful as he was always ready to throw all he had to fight the cause of the Yoruba race.

“I have no doubt that Oyo town, the state, Yoruba race, Nigeria and humanity would miss Oba Adeyemi, a quintessential royal father and repository of Yoruba history, culture and tradition.”



All said and done, the fact remains that the demise of Oba Adeyemi would no doubt create big vacuum among the traditional rulers in Yoruba land and Nigeria in general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

