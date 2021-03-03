All hail Lalong’s rescue mission

I wish to convey this thank you message to Governor of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Simon Bako Lalong, for a state-wide execution of mass infrastructural development projects in Plateau state.

We are witnessing in the Plateau, perhaps, for the first time since Nigeria returned to civil rule, the flagging off and completions of mass construction, rehabilitation and renovation of significant public facilities and structures, from Jos, the state capital, to the 17 local governments areas in the states.

It gives me a great sense of fulfilment to comment specifically on how these legacy projects are being strategically taken for the common good of the people of the state regardless of ethnic, regional or religious considerations.

For instance, on assumption of office in May 2015, your immediate promise to the Plateau indigenes with respect to capital projects was about continuity, and today you graciously kept the promise.

The completion of Joseph Gulwak Secretariat flyover and the 20 kilometres road linking Jos metropolis to Maraban Jama’a was a watershed.

The rehabilitation of Lamingo Pilot Primary School in Jos North LGA, construction of 200 bed-capacity General Hospital in Barikin Ladi LGA, rehabilitation of the township-Rayfiled to Zarmaganda road as well as the construction of Yelwa -Shendam road and other multitude of these legacy projects, which space could not let me mention, are indeed laudable..

His Excellency Sir, much more interesting under your administration is how you changed the old narrative of Plateau state workers being owed many months emoluments under the previous administrations. Today, they are recounting those memories with nostalgia which is why the code-named you “Governor Alerts”. Your mark in restoring the glory of the state to its Home of Peace speaks for itself.

By this generosity, His Excellency Sir, you are, indeed, a game-changer and I see you as God-sent”. We thank you immensely and pray that God Almighty rewards you.

May I end by humbly renewing this passionate appeal, sir. Like I did in the previous times, that you consider a next most important thing – immediate instatement of the village and district heads of communities within the Plateau that for years lived without leaders, especially, Yelwa community in your own local government area, Shendam, which is part of the promises you made to the good people of the community during a town hall meeting in your 2015 electioneering campaign. Thanks. the People’s Governor and very best wishes.

Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau

[email protected]

