All I want is to settle down like my friends – Fati Yola

Fati Muhammad Yola, is one of the successful actresses in Kannywood by all standards. Though she has been in acting for long, she has managed to stay out of trouble but some people still tag her as arrogant. In this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA, the Adamawa state born actress speaks on her career and why she is still single among others.

You are very attractive yet you are single, do you have a particular type of man that you are waiting for?

Thank you for the compliment if what you said is from the bottom of your heart, even though I am aware of my beauty.

As for why I am single, if you read my interview with you some years back I did say that I am ready anytime to settle down because thank God I virtually achieved most of what one will want to achieve in life.

I fully matured and ready for marriage if the opportunity comes anytime because most of my acting mates have got married.

Is it true that all manner of people ask you to marry them?

That is true but the fact that I am eager to marry does not mean I am cheap. I have taste, and as a woman once I accept that you are the one I love I will endeavour to stay no matter what, love supersedes everything.

Though I am eager to settle down, I will definitely not marry anybody that is not of reputable character. If I meet somebody I dearly love that is poor or that I am is richer than I can marry him and make the marriage work, no matter the circumstance.

In spite of your acting skills and beauty producers prefer to give you supporting roles, is it that you have refused to compromise?

Once the pay is okay by me, I can play any role, lead or supporting. And sometimes supporting roles are more challenging.

Having said that, I want to add that in terms of acting I have proved my worth, that is why if you notice I always act most of the time for 2 Effect Empire, a company jointly owned by Sani Danja and Yakubu Mohammed. They are based in Abuja. I am a grown up actress. If I want I can be a producer and give myself any role I want. So, I am not complaining.

You have maintained a trouble-free career yet some people say you are arrogant. What do you have to say?

Well, if you are waiting to hear that Fati Yola is in relationship with Mr A or X in Kannywood then it will not happen. Take my closeness to Sani Danja and Yakubu for example, I feel free with them but honestly they are like my brothers. In fact I am very close to all their wives.

Secondly, I always mind my business, I am not here for love, I am here to build a career and I have succeeded in doing that. All I am looking forward to is to settle down like some of my close friends namely: Fati K. K., Aisha Aliyu Tsamiyya, Saima Muhammad and Hassana Muhammad and host of others.

Some people see me as a stubborn person, but the issue is if you respect yourself I will respect, you if you are ready for trouble I will face you squarely; you cannot look down on me because I am a woman.

What is your ultimate ambition in life?

Well, I am financially comfortable, I can wear what, I want to wear, eat what I want, sleep in luxury and drive a car of my choice. My only remaining target is to settle down and have children. I am a fully matured lady, endowed with all that I a woman desire to be attractive. So, aure nake so.

But some people say you are arrogant, that means one will think twice before approaching you for marriage?

If you are not my class or if you are coming for a trial, then forget it. I am not arrogant but I am always ready to face trouble if it comes my way. I don’t take insult, respect me and I will respect you. In my place we respect seniors that respect themselves period.

Female actresses are not cheap or wayward, most of what people see us doing in films is not real, we are only educating the society. That is the essence of acting, to interpret imagination.

Well, these days some films go beyond the ordinary but it’s because producers produce films that will please the audience though there is need for caution so that we will not go the way of others.

Please, can you open up a bit? Are you in a relationship?

I have admirers all over the place but like I said I want a relationship that will blossom into marriage. Some may come to you because of what they hear or because of your beautiful body. Honestly, I have passed that stage. I want to settle down and if possible stay in Kaduna, Abuja, or Kano. But God knows better, anywhere my husband comes from I will follow him as long as he is not taking me to Sambisa Forest (long laughter).

You see, no matter how rich a woman is she needs a man as a pillar. God created us to marry and multiply.