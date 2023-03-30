All NYSC services are free – Management

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has stated that all services in the scheme with regards to deployment, issuance of kits to corps members while at the orientation camp, accommodation, feeding, posting and relocation attracts no fee.

The management in a statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, Thursday further warned that the full weight of the law would be applied on any individual or group of persons found advertising anything that borders on the policy of the scheme on the social media.

The scheme is responding to several activities of some fraudsters impersonating the service on the social media. It therefore advises the public, especially students, prospective corps members, parents, guardians, corps employers and corps members to beware of the activities of these persons whose intent is to defraud them of their resources.

“This is to inform members of the public about the activities of some unscrupulous persons that are impersonating the National Youth Service Corps through fraudulent means on the internet.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all services in NYSC with regards to deployment, issuance of kits to corps members while at the orientation camp, accommodation, feeding, posting and relocation attracts no fee.

“The public is hereby advised to visit any state secretariat of the NYSC or other formations across the country to seek clarification on issues affecting the scheme.”



