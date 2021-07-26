All you need to know about every BBNaija season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemates

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show on Saturday, 24 July 2021, announced the 11 male housemates, with the 11 female housemates announced on Sunday.

Here is a quick look at the Big Brother housemates for 2021.

After weeks of speculation, Big Brother finally unveiled this Season’s theme and introduced Africa to the first batch of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates – and yes, your eyes are not deceiving you; they are all important personalities!

Full name: Angel Agnes Smith

“My name is Angel and it’s befitting, because I’m truly a goddess.”

Writer and poet Angel likes writing, watching movies, and most importantly, sleeping. She describes herself as a fun, easy, likeable person who enjoys storytelling. If she is not in the club dancing, you will find her on the beach writing poetry.

Angel is a proud feminist, and her friends describe her as a drama queen. This 21-year-old likes to meet new people and loves nothing more than to analyse them and believes being on Big Brother Naija will help her kick-start her journey in writing and cinematography. She also believes she’s “beautiful and also funny, when I’m not under pressure”.

Full name: Arinola Olowoporoku

Multi-faceted Arin is a 29-year-old feminist, millennial Pisces who was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos. She is a fashion designer and an independent arts and culture curator dedicated to promoting the contemporary visual arts in Africa.

She is an emotional, strong, creative, opinionated and unapologetically expressive person, describing herself as “having no filter most times”. She loves to live life uninhibited and wants to be in Big Brother house because she believes it is a platform tailor_made for young people like her to thrive and come into themselves.

Arin is eclectic, loves piercings and loves to dye her hair blue.

Full name: Beatrice Agba Nwaji

Fashion model and up and coming actress Beatrice, is a 28-year-old single mother of a five-year-old boy. She is a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt where she studied marketing.

Beatrice believes that she was “created with a special clay” because she wonders how she is able to do the things she does, without having learned how to do them. She can sing, dance, play basketball and football very well and is also a great hairstylist. She is a talented software developer, and when it comes to games, she is always the winner or the first runner up, even when she is not familiar with the game.

She wants to be in the Big Brother Naija house because she has an interesting personality which the world needs to see and also wants to positively impact those who have stories similar to hers.

Full name: Boma Akpore

Boma of the first Big Brother Naija season 6 contestants. Raised by his single/mother and grandmother, 34-year-old Boma grew up on the streets of Yaba in Lagos. He describes his childhood as “extremely tough”, having had to pay his way through school. One of the hardest decisions he had to make was to drop out in his final year, as he couldn’t make ends meet, but his life’s high point came when he saved enough money to pay for film school, an achievement that was subsequently eclipsed by his graduation.

Boma describes himself as “sexy, intelligent, adventurous, strong and fit”,_and considers himself “extraordinary”. While hustling on his acting career, he makes ends meet by working as a bartender by night, and a masseuse by day.

Having suffered bouts of depression after his marriage failed and after suffering an injury during football try-outs, he is determined “never, ever, to give up” and holds onto his faith.

Full name: Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo

Lagos based Cross is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who describes himself as “a bad boy with a good heart”.

Although single, this 30-yer-old is not afraid to dole out the relationship advice and believes people don’t know that communication is the key to successful relationships.

When he is not watching movies, travelling or clubbing, you will find Cross playing drums or being hype on the mic on an Amapiano or House track or two.

He sees himself as fun loving, spontaneous and a good dancer who wears his heart on his sleeves.

Full name: Emmanuel Umoh

The first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa pageant, Emmanuel hails from Akwa Ibom, but currently resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where owns and runs a fitness centre and a unisex salon and spa.

A self-described risk taker, this 24-year-old loves to travel, connect with people and try out new and unique ideas.KEmmanuel is a risk-taker who believes in making the best of every opportunity and he counts his physical and social attributes as advantages that garner him a lot of attention.

Currently single, he describes himself as a “sucker for love” and believes “a healthy relationship goes a long way to building one’s life”.

Full name: Jackie Bent

Jackie B is a proud single mum and hard worker with a passion for life. She is an interior designer and a certified event and wedding planner and went to university in the UK where she had her son. The 29-year_old loves having fun and spending time with the people she loves, but also enjoys time to herself. She describes herself as an “introverted extrovert” and insists she is shy, but confident.

She is driven by money and success and wants to make sure she can take care of herself and her family. She always seeks adventure and gets bored very easily. She is also a resourceful and creative person who enjoys making life beautiful.

Jackie B does what she wants, when she wants and trusts her judgement always.

Full name: Paul Ephraim

Jaypaul, a 29-year-old Lagos based musician and actor, believes the Big Brother Naija House will be the perfect opportunity to help boost his already fledgling career in the Nigerian entertainment industry. In his own words, he is "entertaining, confident, playful, honest and friendly".

His hobbies include making music, making movies, dancing and cooking. While his career means a lot to him, Jaypaul believes in strong family bonds. He considers being a son to an amazing mother and brother to two wonderful sisters, as his best roles to date – and it’s no wonder that losing his father, is one of the lowest points of his life.

Jaypaul believes he is a catalyst for a chain reaction of positive activities and wants to show this to the world.

Full name: Roseline Omokhoa Afije

Although she loves to meet new people, professional dancer Roseline admits she doesn’t do well with people who talk too much. She speaks of herself as “a down-to-earth go-getter” and also says she is tomboyish, but can glam up when she needs to.

Roseline, 26, loves singing, cooking, reading and writing and also takes pride in her talents as an actor and fashion entrepreneur.

The 26-year-old used to be a video vixen, but her passion for dancing led her to her current profession; leader of a girl dance group. Despite working hard every day to cater for her family and loved ones, Roseline always makes time for travel.

Full name: Maria Chike Agueze

Maria is a 29-year-old former air hostess, turned realtor who enjoys cooking, exercising, hiking, acting, and dancing. Maria prides herself on being a loving and kind-hearted individual who is always looking for new adventures. Her travels have taken her around the world and to all continents, except Antarctica.

Though she speaks of herself as “a symbol of love in human form”, people are often shocked by her stern side when they cross her or take her for granted. “I can get extreme when disrespected to the fullest”.

Having a go-getter attitude is one of her favourite character traits. Despite being hard-working, Maria enjoys having a glass of red wine when she needs a break.

Full name: Anita Singh

27-year-old Nini is an economist and fashion entrepreneur born and raised in Nigeria. She has four siblings and a supportive mother that she loves very much.

She currently lives in Abuja and is a graduate of the University of Abuja. Her hobbies include cleaning, cooking, travelling and photography. She describes herself as being “curious, dramatic, ambitious, and fun” and admits she loves to be the center of attention.

Nini is joining Big Brother Naija because she believes it is a huge platform that can change her life for the better. She is also keen to try out new things and feels this experience will help her face challenges head-on, while having fun.

Full name: Peace Ogor

Peace is a 26_year-old entrepreneur from Port Harcourt. Her burning passion for fashion and style inspired her to open her very own clothing store that continues to keep her busy.

She describes herself as “a fun, sociable, daring team player” and believes her multicultural background makes her relatable. Although she is always on the go, Peace is not afraid to power down and refuel her social gas by spending time with her family when the opportunity presents itself.

Full name: Pere Egbi

Born in Warri, Delta State, Pere was raised by a single mother, and is the firstborn of two children.

He believes change is the only constant in life and describes himself as “a spontaneous, adventurous person”. Pere is a qualified nurse and served in the United States Military for six years, before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate. This vibrant 35-year-old is also a part time actor and model.

He is attracted to things of high value and is motivated by his past. As an empath, he hopes to use his experiences with pain to help heal others. He enjoys dancing, playing games, writing, bar-hopping and water rafting.

Full name: Princess Francis

Princess Francis is a 30-year-old e-hailing service driver and business owner. She lives in Abuja and enjoys cooking, traveling, and watching movies. She takes pride in being a lovable, caring, fun person – and confesses she can be a little dramatic sometimes. “I got the drama from my mama,” she says.

Princess is from Imo State and lists buying her very first car as the highest point in her life. Her lowest, on the other hand, is when she found out her dad passed away.

Princess reckons there are many things that make her royalty, but none above her industriousness and the fact that she is a cool New Year’s baby!

Full name: Adeoluwa Okusaga

Originally from Lagos, 28-year-old Saga is currently based in Port Harcourt as an offshore engineer, though he has found a new passion for sketch drawing and has become celebrated for his hyper-realistic portraits. He decided to turn his efforts to practicing art after being amazed that his work could draw powerful reactions from people.

Besides drawing, his hobbies include dancing, singing and exercise. That last passion has led him to start an online fitness club that has members from all around the world. He tries to light up any room he’s in with a few jokes and believes his travels to practically all the regions of Nigeria have given him experience relating with people.

The lowest point in his life was being informed that his mother – who he describes as his best friend – passed away.

Full name: Samuel Jacob Alifa

Sammie is a 26-year-old amateur filmmaker and final year student at Ahmadu Bello University.

He enjoys storytelling, videography, basketball, eating and hanging out, and describes himself as “tall, handsome and charismatic”. He admits he talks too much at times and sometimes ends up gossiping, because of the “great dialogue” he gets in his day-to-day conversations. That said, Sammie loves meeting new people and believes he has a bright future in filmmaking.

Full name: Tsakute Jonah

Saskay is a 22_year-old extrovert and lover of books. She enjoys all types of music and speaks of herself as “an embodiment of art”. Discovering her talents and skills and using them to impact others and improve her persona, while striving to find her space in the world, is what she considers to be a high point in her life.

Although she was suspended from school in 2015, Saskay is having the last laugh as a fine artist and has even won titles such as ‘Model of The Year’, and ‘Female Personality of The Year’ at her university.

She loves dancing, cooking and meditating, and believes her personality was made for a show like Big Brother Naija.

Full name: Tega Dominic

29-year-old mother of one Tega is a business owner who loves dancing, travelling, DIY and photography. When she’s not doing any of the above, you can catch Tega swimming, or being the life of a party.

Her “small circle of friends” describes her as easy-going and a great cook – although she thinks that’s debatable, while she speaks of herself as outgoing, enthusiastic and passionate about the things she loves. Tega is always willing to learn and tries to look at difficult situations as an avenue to learn and grow.

One of Tega’s favourite things is motherhood, because it has changed her perspective on a lot and makes her look forward to all the things life will bring her way.

Full name: Hazel Oyeze Onou

Multitalented Whitemoney describes himself as an open-minded “jolly good fellow” who likes to have fun. His hobbies include driving, hustling, watching movies and making music. The 29-year-old Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur, originally from Enugu State, believes he has a great aura and that his “swag speaks for itself”.

The highest point of his life so far happened recently, when he kick-started his designer shoe import business. Down to earth, yet strategic – Whitemoney is hoping his bright outlook on life will take him far.

While in the Big Brother Naija House, he would like to entertain, have fun, get exposed, and possibly win the ultimate prize.

Full name: Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo

Medical doctor Yerins describes himself as “a perfectionist, creative genius, lover of art and poetic rap music”. He sees himself as a renaissance man who isn’t confined to one profession or career.

The 27-year-old enjoys drawing, playing chess, listening to music, and making it too. He also has plans to write a medical book in the near future. He identifies himself as a fun loving, creative and curious person – and says his curiosity has helped him to garner expert knowledge in many fields, from modelling and digital animation to fashion design.

The high point of Yerins’ life is when he graduated from Medical University in the Ukraine and finally got to see his parents for the first time in 9 years.