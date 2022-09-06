Allegation of 14 assets linked to Kyari false – Lawyer

A council to the embattled a Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, Barrister Hamza Dan Tani, has described as false, publications in some sections of the media on Monday, 5 2022, alleging that the federal government has uncovered 14 assets, including shopping mall, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to the former commander, Intelligence Response Team.

Barrister Tani in a statement made available to Blueprint, while challenging them to release the evidence linking him to the properties, urged members of the public to disregard the fabricated and malicious news.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the false publication in some sections of the media of Monday, 5th 2022 wherein the papers said “the federal government has uncovered 14 assets, including shopping mall, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to a former commander, Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“We want to set the records straight for members of the public to know the truth. NDLEA’s case in court against Abba Kyari and 4 others is not going well for them. They expected the Court case to go smoothly in their favour the way their sponsored media trials went viral between February to April 2022. They failed to understand that unlike media trials courts need real evidence and facts.

“By all means, out of desperation, again, the prosecuting agency wanted to spoil Abba Kyari’s name at all cost because they know that all their initial efforts have failed as overwhelming majority of good Nigerians who want peace and security for the nation are still behind Abba Kyari despite the set up by prosecuting agency against Abba Kyari in January 2022, which was followed by massive sponsored media trial earlier this year.

“Again prosecuting agency is sponsoring fabricated lies, untrue stories, and flimsy allegations, trump up and false charges in Court without justification against Abba kyari.

“On 29th day of August 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja under Justice Inyang Eko dismissed a suit filed by the Attorney General of Federation to Extradite DCP Abba Kyari to America.

“On 30th Day of August, prosecuting agency filed another 24 Count charges against Dcp Abba Kyari just to mislead the general public and tarnish his image despite the same matter being before Federal High Court in Maiduguri and without any evidence linking Abba kyari to any of those properties or any link to any Drug money, stealing government money or any proceed of any crime.

“All the allegations on monies and properties by the prosecuting agency belonging to Abba Kyari are false, untrue and lies, just to mislead the public into wrongly believing that it belongs to Abbakyari. The business men who own those properties and gave their documents have already filed their cases against the prosecuting agency in Federal High Court Maiduguri.

“The prosecuting agency without any evidence went and marked innocent peoples properties in Maiduguri and Abuja in April 2022 and released the news to the media which went viral April 2022.

“All the owners of those properties with their documents have immediately filed their cases against the prosecuting agency in the Federal High Court Maiduguri. The owners of the properties who are all renowned business men, running many businesses for over 20 years have brought all their proofs and evidences before the federal High Court in Maiduguri.

“Their lawyers appeared before the federal High court Maiduguri twice without providing any evidence linking such properties to Abba Kyari. “The Federal High Court Maiduguri will continue the case October 2022 after their Vacation. This is just a malicious media trial without any evidence to show in the Court. If they have any evidence linking Abba kyari to any of those properties apart from his farm land and 1 house, they should release it to the public immediately.

“These whole properties matter is before Federal High Court in Maiduguri but they are still desperate by trying to link Abba kyari without any evidence to financial crimes and properties that do not belong to him, neither is there one kobo of drug money or any crime money that is linked to Abba Kyari in any way.

“We challenge them to release the evidence to the public immediately if any. The whole thing is only aimed at media trials as they have no evidence to show to the Court. If they have the Evidence let them release it to the media. This is how all their cases will crumble in the courts since their aim is only a media trial.

“For the records, the total money in Abba Kyari’s account is 2.8 million Naira in his UBA account, the only account he has been using for the past 8 years, 7 thousand pounds in GTB kept over 8yrs ago and 350k Naira in GTB kept many years ago.

“Less than 200k naira in Sterling Bank and Access Bank Account not in use for over 8 years. These are all the money that DCP Abba Kyari has in his accounts, which he has declared.

“Please disregard the fabricated and malicious News. Let them show the evidence to the world linking Abba Kyari to any drug money or any crime money or let them show document or Evidence linking Abba Kyari to any of those properties they are mentioning for which the real owners have already filed their cases before the Federal High Court in Maiduguri.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

