Alleged anti-party:Taraba APC expels senator-elect, Jimkuta

The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expelled Sator-elect, David Jimkuta.

This was disclosed in a letter dated April 7th, 2023 signed by the party’s council chairman, Hon. Sirajo Sallau

Sule said the expulsion followed due deliberation of the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the allegations against the senator-elect.

“The Takum Local Government executive committee of our party, after due deliberation of the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against Hon. Jimkuta David as provided under article 21(B) (i) -(vi) of the All Progressives Congress, as recommended by the disciplinary committee found Jimkuta guilty of the allegations.

“The anti-party activities forming the bases of this action include; sponsorship and openly campaigning for a rival political party, the People’s Democratic Party in Taraba state and its governorship candidate.

“Open express and tacit denunciation of the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate and open canvassing of votes for the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate.”

When contacted, the Senator-elect, David Jimkuta, simply said, “Those who signed the purported expulsion document are not members of the party. So, I don’t care.”

