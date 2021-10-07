Alleged assault: Police arrest Premier League star

A Brighton player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The player, in his 20s, was one of two men taken into custody following an incident at a nightclub on the seafront in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He cannot be named for legal reasons and was arrested along with a man in his 40s.

Brighton said: “Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

‘The matters is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

A statement from Sussex Police confirmed: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday (06 October).

“A man in his 40’s and a man in his 20’s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.

“The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.”