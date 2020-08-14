Alleged cheating: Man kills wife, hangs self

Husband identified as PrideHove has taken his wife’s life before hanging himself over alleged infidelity.

The jilted man from Zimbabwe was said to have hung himself after fatally axing his estranged wife.

According to iHarare, a Zimbabwe online Newspaper, Patience Matura, received a love text message on her cell phone, which angered her estranged husband leading to a misunderstanding that turned violent.

Surprisingly, even after a neighbour had spent two hours counseling the troubled couple, her husband still went on to axe Patience once on the neck before hanging himself with a rope from a roof truss at his lodgings.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, confirmed the death of Hove and his estranged wife Matura who were on separation.

It was suspected that on Monday at around 2am, Hove’s landlord, Mr. Phiri, also his uncle was in Masvingo when he called his neighbour, Mr. Mavhunduka requesting that he checked on the couple since he had heard that they were having a domestic dispute.

