Alleged defamation: Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Senator tango in court





A former senator, Mrs Grace Bent, has dragged the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to the Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged defamation of character.

But when the matter was called on Monday, Precious Chikwendu, was absent in court, and had no legal representation standing for her.

However, Joseph Offor, who announced his appearance for the prosecution said he was holding the brief of Victor Okoye who was away in Lagos.

According to Offor, he had little information about the case, and so could not explain why Chikwendu and her legal team were absent in court.

After hearing out parties in the matter, the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, adjourned the matter till March 10 for arraignment.

Chikwendu had through her social media handle, accused Bent of using the police to intimidate her with regards to the feud between her and her former husband.

But Bent in a statement, described the allegation as “very weighty” saying that she was consulting with her legal team on the need to seek appropriate legal redress.